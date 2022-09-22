50 Cars Attempting to Qualify for Stafford Speedway's NAPA Fall Final

When the Monaco Modified Tri-Track Series comes to Stafford Motor Speedway this Saturday, September 24, there will be a robust field of 50 cars trying to qualify for the 80-lap, $15,000 to win feature event. Among the 50 entrants is a wealth of driving talent.

21 of the 50 entries, or nearly half the field, has won either a touring series or weekly racing series championship. Matt Hirschman has a total of 13 modified championships, with 7 ROC Modified and 6 Tri-Track titles. Hirschman currently leads Chase Dowling by 10 points this season as he chases his seventh Tri-Track championship. Other multiple championship winners in the field include Burt Myers, who is a 2-time Whelen Southern Modified Tour champion and 11-time Bowman Gray Stadium modified champion, Chris Pasteryak with 2 Modified Racing Series championships, Matt Galko with 2 SK Light track titles at Stafford, Michael Christopher, Jr., with 2 Legend Cars championships, Chuck Hossfeld with 4 ROC Modified championships, Ryan Preece, who is a Whelen Modified Tour champion as well as an SK Modified® champion at Stafford, Keith Rocco, who has won multiple championships at Stafford, Thompson, and Waterford, Ronnie Williams with 2 SK Modified® championships at Stafford, Kirk Alexander with 3 Modified Racing Series titles, and Woody Pitkat with an SK Modified® championship as well as multiple Late Model championships at Stafford.

The championship winning driver list continues on with names such as Whelen Modified Tour champions Todd Szegedy, and Ronnie Silk, SK Modified® champion Todd Owen, SK Light champions Cory DiMatteo, Teddy Hodgdon, and Stephen Kopcik, and Legend Cars champions Noah Korner, Devin O’Connell, and Dana DiMatteo, and Matt Swanson, who was a modified track champion at Star Speedway at age 14.

36 of the 50 drivers entered into the NAPA Fall Final have won at least one race at Stafford during their careers, ranging from Tour modifieds to Legend Cars. Woody Pitkat and Keith Rocco are second and third on Stafford’s all-time win list, trailing only Ted Christopher. Pitkat has 81 Stafford wins, including 3 open modified wins in a row this season, while Rocco’s 2 SK Modified® wins brings his career Stafford win total up to 78 wins. Ryan Preece is also in the top-10 of the Stafford win list, tied with Richie Evans for 10th place with 37 career wins.

Other Stafford winners on the entry list include Craig Lutz, Andrew Molleur, Tommy Barrett, Jr., Chris Pasteryak, Matt Galko, Kyle Bonsignore, Michael Christopher, Jr., Chase Dowling, Cory DiMatteo, Todd Szegedy, David Arute, Ronnie Silk, Anthony Bello, Tyler Barry, Richard Savary, Mikey Flynn, Chuck Hossfeld, Noah Korner, Austin Bessette, George Bessette, Jr., Devin O’Connell, Ronnie Williams, Joey Cipriano, Robert Bloxsom, III, Teddy Hodgdon, Eric Goodale, Matt Hirschman, Dana DiMatteo, Matt Gallo, Todd Owen, Matt Swanson, Anthony Nocella, and Stephen Kopcik.

Drivers who will be in search of their first Stafford victory include Burt Myers, J.B. Fortin, Les Hinckley, Jr., Sam Rameau, Jake Johnson, Anthony Sesely, Max Zachem, Anthony Flannery, Brian Robie, Buddy Charette, Dave Salzarulo, Carl Medeiros, Jr., Ryan Doucette, and Kirk Alexander.

With 50 cars on hand attempting to make the starting field, the race to qualify should make for an interesting afternoon while the 80-lap race itself has all the promise of being one of the best races of the 2022 season.

The NAPA Fall Final is set for Saturday, September 24 and tickets are available now online at StaffordSpeedway.com/tickets and tickets will also be available for purchase at the admission gates. Tickets for the NAPA Fall Final are priced at $30.00 for adult general admission, $10.00 for children ages 6-14, children ages 5 and under are admitted free of charge when accompanied by an adult, and reserved seating is priced at $35.00 for all ages. Pit passes are $45.00 with a valid 2022 Stafford Competition License and $50.00 without a Stafford license. If you are unable to attend the event, tune into the live stream on FloRacing, the official streaming partner of Stafford Speedway.

For more information, visit www.staffordspeedway.com, checkout Stafford Speedway on Facebook or Twitter, or contact the track office at 860-684-2783.

Stafford Speedway PR