Tokenproof added to RaceDayNFT.com ahead of Texas Motor Speedway’s NASCAR Playoff Weekend Sept. 24-25

Speedway Motorsports and Gigantik have introduced an exciting component to its digital marketplace for race fans in time for the upcoming NASCAR Playoff Weekend at Texas Motor Speedway .

Tokenproof, which facilitates the verification of ownership for NFT holders , is now integrated with RaceDayNFT.com , Speedway Motorsports’ digital marketplace for race fans. An NFT (non-fungible token) is a digital collectible (such as a video or image) that is officially licensed and recorded on the blockchain to demonstrate proof of ownership.

Users prove ownership of tokens via authentication facilitated through the use of the Tokenproof Mobile App and it is usable with any virtual wallet on the Flow Blockchain, including RaceDay NFT’s Dapper Wallet offering.

Texas Motor Speedway’s latest NFT collectibles dropped on Monday (Speed-Danger-Fun Token) and Thursday (Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 Virtual Die-cast Pack).

More than a dozen Texas Motor Speedway fans who authenticate ownership of one of this week’s Texas NFTs via the Tokenproof app, can receive an upgraded experience on Sunday, Sept. 25, in the following way:

· Visit the ticket booth between Sections 107 and 108.

· The first three authenticated guests will receive two suite passes apiece for the Autotrader Echopark Automotive 500 NASCAR Cup Series race

.

· The next 10 authenticated guests will receive two passes each to the Daughtry pre-race concert as well as other pre-race experiences.

“This is an awesome opportunity for some fortunate fans to receive a significant upgrade to their Texas Motor Speedway experience,” said Texas Motor Speedway Vice President of Marketing Ellen Stallcup. “We have received a tremendous response to all of our NFT offerings this year and we look forward to more fans taking advantage of Tokenproof on RaceDayNFT.com this weekend.”

Similar upgrade programs are scheduled to take place during NASCAR Playoff Weekends at other Speedway Motorsports facilities, including Sunday, Oct. 9 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course and Sunday, Oct. 16 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

RaceDayNFT.com is built on the environmentally friendly Flow Blockchain, home of other leading sports NFT projects including NBA Top Shot and NFL ALL DAY.

Speedway Motorsports and RaceDay NFT is the first major sports organization on the Flow Blockchain to use Tokenproof as a critical NFT enhancement.

“RaceDayNFT is an innovative platform that gives NFT owners tremendous value and utility,” said Mike Burch, Speedway Motorsports’ executive vice president and chief operating officer. “This integration with Gigantik, Flow and Tokenproof will give us the ability to take RaceDayNFT to the next level.”

In partnership with Gigantik , Speedway Motorsports created RaceDayNFT.com , the original motorsports NFT marketplace for race fans, in 2021.

RaceDay NFT is also linked with Dapper Wallet, which allows customers to conduct NFT business with credit cards as well as multiple currencies including popular cryptocurrency options such as Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Speedway Motorsports leverages the proprietary platform Gigantik to create and operate its

NFT marketplace. Gigantik helps brands remove the complexity of smart contracts, blockchain integration, NFT design and management of event services.

Visit RaceDayNFT.com for more details.

