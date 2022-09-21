JR Recovery Adds $1,000 in Bonus Money for SK Light Modified Invitational at the NAPA Auto Parts Fall Final

The 49th Annual NAPA Auto Parts Fall Final will be headlined by the 80-lap, $15,000 to win, Monaco Modified Tri-Track Series event but also on the schedule is the SK Light Modified Invitational. A unique twist on SK Light Modified racing, the 20-lap feature will be open to any SK Light Modified competitor that has not won a race at Stafford in 2022.

JR Recovery has posted $1,000 in bonus money for the September 24th event which will be distributed amongst the top 3 finishers; $500 for the winner and $300 for 2nd and $200 for 3rd. With the bonus money the race will pay $1,250 to the winner, $750 for 2nd, and $675 for 3rd.

With nine different SK Light drivers already scoring a victory this season, Saturday’s SK Light Modified Invitational is anyone’s for the taking. Four of the top 10 in the SK Light point standings have yet to win a race in 2022 including Bob Charland, Amanda West, Meg Fuller and Jason Chapman, all should be a factor on Saturday afternoon.

The NAPA Fall Final is set for Saturday, September 24 and tickets are available now online at StaffordSpeedway.com/tickets and tickets will also be available for purchase at the admission gates. If you are unable to attend the event, tune into the live stream on FloRacing, the official streaming partner of Stafford Speedway.

Stafford Speedway PR