Singer Songwriter Adassa to Perform National Anthem Ahead of Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, Oct. 23

Afro-Latin singer, songwriter and Miami native Adassa will perform the National Anthem at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, Oct. 23, prior to the start of the Dixie Vodka 400 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs race.

Adassa will display her impressive four-octave vocal range in her rendition of “The Star Spangled Banner” as part of the pre-race ceremonies on Sunday afternoon. Soon after her performance, the sounds of roaring engines will fill the iconic South Florida venue, as the 1.5-mile track makes its long-awaited playoff return at 2:30 p.m. ET.

“We’re extremely proud to have Adassa return to her roots of South Florida to sing the national anthem prior to the start of the Dixie Vodka 400 which returns to the NASCAR Playoffs,” said Homestead Miami Speedway President Al Garcia. “Her lovely singing voice just adds to the fantastic lineup of entertainment and events we have scheduled for our October race weekend.”

Adassa first stepped on to the entertainment scene after landing the lead in McDonald’s “Me Encanta” campaign, and later appeared in commercial roles for brands like TOYOTA, Proctor and Gamble’s Secret. From there, she continued to rise to stardom, being featured in songs and performances with international sensations such as Pitbull, Flo Rida, Snoop Dogg, Daddy Yankee, Ciara, Missy Elliott, Luis Fonsi and many others.

Last year, the bilingual voice actress played the character Dolores Madrigal in Disney’s Academy Award winning film “Encanto.” She, along with her other “Encanto” castmates, took to the stage at the 94th Oscars in March earlier this year to preform the film’s hit song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.”

Multi-platinum, country music artist Kip Moore will get the Sunday pre-race festivities started by performing the Dixie Vodka 400 pre-race concert.

The highly anticipated Homestead-Miami playoff weekend gets rolling on Saturday with back-to-back races, starting with the Baptist Health Cancer Care 200, the last race in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series’ Playoffs Round of 8. It is set for a green flag start at 1 p.m. ET. Then at 4:00 p.m., drivers in the NASCAR Xfinity Series face off in the Contender Boats 300 Playoffs’ Round of 8.

On Sunday, NASCAR Cup Series’ best will go head-to-head in 267, action-packed laps in the Dixie Vodka 400. The playoff race is the second-to-last race in the Cup Series’ Playoffs Round of 8. If a playoff eligible driver wins, he will advance to the Championship 4 at Phoenix in November.

For information on 3-race ticket packages and further details about the upcoming playoff weekend at Homestead Miami Speedway, please visit www.homesteadmiamispeedway.com or call (866) 409-RACE (7223).

HMS PR