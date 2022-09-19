Virginia Motor Speedway to Host The Year's Richest Pro Late Model Drivers Weekend This Friday and Saturday, September 23-24

It is finally race week for Pro Late Model racing's richest weekend this Friday and Saturday, September 23-24, 2022, at Virginia Motor Speedway. The $50,000 to win FASTRAK World Championship presented by Dealer Group USA will attract some of the country's top talent to see who will be crowned World Champion and become a legend.

Track officials are busy preparing the facilities for what is expected to be another record car count. The weekend will again put the spotlight squarely on the country's best Pro Late Model drivers. This mega race will pay the winner a whopping $50,000.

The weekend will also include a $1500 to win non-qualifiers race for the fastest twenty-four cars from qualifying that don't make the A-Main.

It all kicks off Friday, September 23rd, with registration, tech, two rounds of hots laps, qualifying, and heats for the FASTRAK Pro Late Model competitors.

The following night Saturday, September 24th, the FASTRAK Pro Late Model competitors will have B Main(s), the 60-lap $50,000 feature, and the non-qualifiers race. The 60-lap $50,000 to win feature will consist of two 30-lap segments with a 10-minute pit stop in the middle. The driver leading at halfway will receive $1000 cash. During the break, drivers will be permitted to make adjustments and change the right rear tire only, all within a 10-minute time limit.

Also, there will be a drawing for a new GM604 crate engine worth $7500 for the competitors that do not make either feature. The winner will take that engine when they leave for home.

The event is open to all Pro Late Model competitors. The event will run under FASTRAK rules, with all series seals being legal, with the tire rule being FT200/FT400. In the event of rain, Sunday, September 25th, is scheduled as the rain date.

The speedway is currently pre-selling two-day tickets online at https://bit.ly/2022WC_Tx or by searching MyRacePass.com for Virginia Motor Speedway tickets. Two-day adult tickets are $40, senior (60+) / military $35, students (13-17) $15. Save up to $15 on single-day tickets.

Admission prices for Friday only adults $25, senior (60+) / military $20, students (13-17) $15 and children 12 and under free.

Admission for Saturday only is adults $35, senior (60+) / military $25, students (13-17) $15, and children 12 and under free.

Pit passes, regardless of age, are $60 for either a single or two-day pass and will also get you a seat in the grandstands.

The speedway offers free camping (no hookups) and plenty of well-lit and free parking.

Bill Sawyer's Virginia Motor Speedway is a ½-mile dirt oval track located on U.S. Route 17, eight miles north of Saluda, VA, and 25 miles south of Tappahannock, VA, in Jamaica, VA. The speedway is just a short drive from Richmond, Fredericksburg, Southern Maryland, and the Hampton Roads area.

Check out the official website for the FASTRAK Racing Series at www.fastrakracing.com and continue to follow our social media networks for the FASTRAK Racing Series. Like and Follow our Fan Page on Facebook, plus follow @FASTRAK_Racing on Twitter to get up-to-the-minute news and details as they become available. FASTRAK can also be found on Instagram @fastrak_racing.

The 2022 marketing partners for the FASTRAK Racing Series are Chevrolet Performance, V.P. Racing Fuel "The official fuel of FASTRAK," V.P. Racing Lubricants, Dealer Group USA, Flo Racing "The official video home of FASTRAK," TNT Race Cars, Arizona Sport Shirts, and Thomas Clarke Performance.

