Ryan Grim Scores Freedom 38 Sportsman Win for $2500, Freedom 76 Tonight for Modifieds Pays $31,060

It was a thrilling start to the Freedom weekend of racing at Grandview Speedway Friday night, and when all the action was completed, Ryan Grim of Laurys Station, Pa. was standing in victory lane following the T.P. Truck Equipment Freedom 38 Sportsman Championship race.

Officially there were only two drivers scored as the leaders of the race, Grim and early leader Jordan Henn of Kutztown, Pa., but Cole Stangle of Neshanic Station, NJ. was involved at one point in a back-and-forth battle with Grim for the top spot. Grim was also challenged by Logan Watt of Boyertown, Pa. in the final twelve laps through lapped traffic, but was able to hold on and win by a few car lengths at the finish.

Also, on the program on Friday evening were the T.P. Trailer Modifieds taking practice laps in preparation for Saturday night’s 52nd annual running of the Freedom 76. The pit area was overflowing on Friday evening, as 54 Modified competitors were on hand to take practice laps and tune their cars for the big race. Quite a few drivers who are pre-entered were not on hand for practice, so the number of competitors will be even larger for the big championship race on Saturday night.

The Freedom 38 Championship race began with last year’s winner Jordan Henn taking the lead from his second starting spot, and pull out to a safe advantage over the rest of the field. During the early laps Grim would run second and Stangle a close third, with Mike Schneck Jr. of Lebanon, Pa. and Nate Brinker of Macungie, Pa. close behind. By lap ten Brett Gilmore of Kutztown, Pa. would move by Brinker into the top five to join the battle up front.

The leaders would reach lapped traffic by lap eleven, with Henn working through traffic maintaining the top spot, while Grim and Stangle were in a great battle for second, at times side by side. Traffic would prove to be a factor, as Grim would fight off Stangle and catch Henn, passing him for the lead off turn four coming in to score lap seventeen.

The first caution waved at the half-way point on lap nineteen for Brad Brightbill of Sinking Spring, Pa., slowing the great battles all around the track. The restart proved no good, as a turn four tangle would see Dakota Kohler of Kutztown, Pa. able to restart, but Brad Grim of Coplay, Pa. towed off the track. Another two laps would run off before Michael Burrows of Jonestown, Pa. would suffer mechanical problems, and drew the final caution on lap 21.

At this point second place Henn pulled to the pits with mechanical issues, putting Cole Stangle in second spot. Following the restart, the top two drivers swapped the lead several times, throwing sliders at each other, until Grim was able to finally settle in as the leader. After Grim slowly pulled away, an intense multi-car race developed for position behind him between Stangle, Logan Watt who had been steadily working forward from his 17th starting spot, Gilmore and Kyle Smith of Fleetwood, Pa.

Watt would move to second on lap 26 after a good tussle with Stangle and begin to track down Grim. Watt caught Grim and began applying some pressure to the leader as they diced through lapped cars. Watt would at one point jump the cushion in turn three and lose ground on the leader, only catching him again with just a couple laps to go. Watt threw everything he could into the final two laps, but lapped traffic worked to the leader’s advantage, with Grim scoring the win by a couple car lengths at the finish line.

At the checkered flag it was Ryan Grim a winner for the first time in T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman action over Watt, Gilmore who grabbed third on the final two corners, Stangle, Smith, Addison Meitzler of Kempton, Pa., Kevin Hirthler of Boyertown, Pa., Brinker, Decker Swinehart of Fleetwood, Pa., and Jimmy Leiby of West Milford, NJ who made the top ten after starting in twenty third spot.

Qualifying heat race winners for the 50 cars on hand were Watt, Smith, Kevin Hirthler, Swinehart, Schneck Jr., and Gilmore. Three consolations were won by Brad Brightbill, Cody Manmiller of Philadelphia, Pa. and Dylan Hoch of Mertztown, Pa.

Green Lane Wm. Penn Inc. Auto Body and Mechanical sponsored a cash dash, 8-laps in distance with the $360 winner’s share going to Kyle Smith, followed by Gilmore, Kevin Hirthler, Schneck Jr., Watt, Swinehart and Brian HIrthler of Green Lane, Pa.

On Saturday, September 17, the 52nd annual Freedom 76 will be run for the 358 Modifieds. The program will include qualifying heats, consolation races, cash dash, along with the Schaeffer Racing Minuteman 20 leading to the 76-lap championship feature. Pit gates open at 9 am for inspections, grandstand ticket windows open at 3 pm. pill draw for position is at 4:30 pm. with the drivers meeting at 5 pm. warm-ups are at 6 pm. with racing starting at 7 pm. Fans will be able to enter the Grandstand areas between 9 am. and 12 Noon to reserve seats with blankets.

Adult Grandstand tickets on Saturday will be $40, while children ages 6-11 are $10, with children ages 5 and under admitted for free. Pit admission will be $45, and no license is required. There will be no advanced tickets sold for this event.

Saturday, September 24 will feature Round 9 with the Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage Cars along with the Xcel Modifieds and the Roadrunners in action starting at 5 pm. Pit gates open at 2 pm., Grandstand gates open at 4 pm. Grandstand admission will be $10, with children ages 12 and under admitted for free. Pit admission is $30 for the Outlaw Racing Series event.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through September, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

T.P. TRUCK EQUIPMENT FREEDOM 38 SPORTSMAN FEATURE FINISH (38 laps): RYAN GRIM, Logan Watt, Brett Gilmore, Cole Stangle, Kyle Smith, Addison Meitzler, Kevin Hirthler, Nate Brinker, Decker Swinehart, Jimmy Leiby, Cody Manmiller, Brian Hirthler, Dylan Hoch, Brad Brightbill, Ryan Graver, Mike Schneck Jr., Jordan Henn, Parker Guldin, Nathan Mohr, Talan Carter, Dakota Kohler, Steve Young, Mark Gaugler, Xavier Sprague, Shon Elk, Michael Burrows, Brad Grim, Mark Kemmerer

DID NOT QUALIFY: Jesse Hirthler, Jesse Landis, Dylan Swinehart, Joey Vaccaro, Zach Steffy, Kaitlyn Bailey, Mike Stofflet, Matt Clay, Chris Esposito, Mike Myers, Colton Perry, Keith Haring, Brad Force, Adrianna Delliponti, Nathan Horn, Josh Adams, Logan Bauman, Mark Mohr, Bryan Rhoads, Billy Eggers, Kevin Olenick, Jesse Leiby

HEAT RACE WINNERS – Logan Watt, Kyle Smith, Kevin Hirthler, Decker Swinehart, Mike Schneck Jr., Brett Gilmore

CONSOLATION WINNERS – Brad Brightbill, Cody Manmiller, Dylan Hoch

GREEN LANE WM. PENN CASH DASH – Kyle Smith

Saturday, September 17 – 52nd annual FREEDOM 76 MODIFIED CHAMPIONSHIP for T.P. Trailer Modifieds $31,060 to win – 7 pm.

Saturday, September 24 - Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage plus Xcel Modifieds and Roadrunners – 5 pm. (Rain date for Freedom 76)

