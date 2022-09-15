Thursday, Sep 15

8th Annual KerbyStrong Race Set For Saturday Night At Macon IL Speedway

The eighth annual KerbyStrong will be held Saturday, Sept. 17 at Macon Speedway, Macon, IL. Time trials start at 6 p.m. with racing at 7 p.m. Decatur Building Trades Big 10 Pro Late Models, BillingsleyRewards.com Big 10 Modifieds, and Weddle Performance Engines Sportsman will have special events with extra pay. Four other divisions will also race.

“This annual fundraiser is held in memory of Kerby Damery, a highly respected, competitive driver who enjoyed life and racing in his hometown track right here at Macon Speedway,” said Bob Sargent, owner, Macon Speedway.

In 2007 at age 42, Kerby was diagnosed with stage 4 appendix cancer. He fought valiantly for eight years and on Feb. 8, 2015, he won the checkered flag of life.

In his memory, a registered 501(c) (3) charitable Foundation was created with proceeds to benefit local cancer patients who need help with transportation, prescriptions, medical equipment, or any other need(s) as deemed necessary.

“The mission of the KerbyStrong Foundation is to inspire others to never give up, provide education about cancer screenings and provide support for cancer patients and their families,” says Nikki Damery, Kerby Damery’s widow, and Executive Director of the KerbyStrong Foundation. “This Saturday night, our Annual KerbyStrong race helps us to remember Kerby and his orange and blue late model car #10 – his passion to always give back to help others.”

This year’s KerbyStrong gold sponsors: Cancer Care Specialists of Illinois, Memorial Health System, Operating Engineers Local 965 and Phoenix Tile Distributors, Inc. Other sponsors include the Hayes Family, McLeod Express, DynaGraphics, Decatur Battery, Illini Pharmacy Supply, Carpenters Local 270, Green Hyundai, Stan Ferguson Drywall, as well as many in-kind donations.

“Throughout the years, the Damery family has been very humbled by the support and generosity of the community. Kerby’s positive, determined spirit will remain forever #KERBYSTRONG.”

Grandstand admission for Saturday’s race is just $15 per person, while kids 11 and under are free. Pit gates open at 4:00 PM, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps begin at 6:00, and racing is at 7:00.

For more information, visit www.maconracing.com and www.kerbystrong.com.

CURRENT MACON SPEEDWAY STANDINGS (Top 10’s)

Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models

Pos

#

First Name

Last Name

City

State

Points

Gap

1

10C

Colby

Eller

Taylorville

IL

880

0

2

14J

Braden

Johnson

Taylorville

IL

854

26

3

11

Ryan

Miller

Lincoln

IL

848

32

4

27

Colby

Sheppard

Williamsville

IL

766

114

5

55

Rockett

Bennett

Argenta

IL

654

226

6

25

Dakota

Ewing

Warrensburg

IL

622

258

7

9B

Brandon

Miller

Broadwell

IL

556

324

8

6P

Jose

Parga

New Berlin

IL

524

356

9

27E

Dalton

Ewing

Decatur

IL

520

360

10

T22

Curtis

Eller

Taylorville

IL

518

362


BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds

Pos

#

First Name

Last Name

City

State

Points

Gap

1

28

Rodney

Standerfer

Summerfield

IL

944

0

2

4T

Guy

Taylor

Springfield

IL

916

28

3

87C

Alan

Crowder

Elwin

IL

852

92

4

99

Tim

Luttrell

Riverton

IL

834

110

5

8Z

Zach

Taylor

Springfield

IL

612

332

6

4M

Clint

Martin

Ramsey

IL

568

376

7

78

Maxx

Emerson

Taylorville

IL

556

388

8

24M

Matt

Milner

Chatham

IL

550

394

9

24S

Jacob

Steinkoenig

Highland

IL

516

428

10

71

Jeff

Graham

Stonington

IL

492

452


DIRTcar Pro Mods

Pos

#

First Name

Last Name

City

State

Points

Gap

1

4T

Guy

Taylor

Springfield

IL

992

0

2

8UP

Zach

Taylor

Springfield

IL

884

108

3

15C

Kevin

Crowder

Argenta

IL

870

122

4

78

Maxx

Emerson

Taylorville

IL

850

142

5

12

Dean

Holt

Decatur

IL

752

240

6

24M

Matt

Milner

Chatham

IL

748

244

7

7B

Brian

Burns

Bethany

IL

612

380

8

67

Austin

Seets

Brighton

IL

544

448

9

10

Adam

Rhoades

Clinton

IL

496

496

10

J13

Justin

Coffey

Stonington

IL

434

558


Weddle Performance Engines Sportsman

Pos

#

First Name

Last Name

City

State

Points

Gap

1

25

Dennis

Vander Meersch

Springfield

IL

414

0

2

11

Rick

Roedel

Shelbyville

IL

368

46

3

84L

Jim

Farley III

Springfield

IL

356

58

4

41

Scott

Landers

Taylorville

IL

350

64

5

07

Phil

Moreland

Assumption

IL

316

98

6

87

Wes

O'Dell

Springfield

IL

292

122

7

21

Ed

Cleeton

Tovey

IL

278

136

8

5S

Ronald

Bacon

Decatur

IL

264

150

9

11

Roy

Magee

Springfield

IL

200

214

10

14

Cole

Landers

Taylorville

IL

186

228


51 Bistro Street Stocks

Pos

#

First Name

Last Name

City

State

Points

Gap

1

11

Terry

Reed

Cerro Gordo

IL

896

0

2

08

Brian R.

Dasenbrock

Decatur

IL

676

220

3

16

Nick

Macklin

Argenta

IL

662

234

4

21

Jaret

Duff

Maroa

IL

654

242

5

17

Bobby

Beiler

Blue Mound

IL

646

250

6

67

Rudy

Zaragoza

Jacksonville

IL

600

296

7

21R

Dustin

Reed

Decatur

IL

592

304

8

80

Brian J.

Dasenbrock

Decatur

IL

540

356

9

55

Zane

Reitz

Veedersburg

IN

498

398

10

21E

Eric

Boomer

Bethany

IL

482

414


DIRTcar Hornets

Pos

#

First Name

Last Name

City

State

Points

Gap

1

95Q

Tristin

Quinlan

Decatur

IL

890

0

2

357

Billy

Mason

Brownstown

IL

858

32

3

324

Brady

Reed

Decatur

IL

588

302

4

15T

Taryn

Page

Decatur

IL

488

402

5

34

Jeremy

Reed

Decatur

IL

434

456

6

20B

Bridget

Fulton

Marissa

IL

386

504

7

98

Ken

Reed

Decatur

IL

378

512

8

DA28

Jimmy

Dutlinger

Peoria

IL

286

604

9

20

Casey

Eskew

Springfield

IL

234

656

10

41

Jaekob

Durbin

Ramsey

IL

230

660


Micros By Bailey Chassis

Pos

#

First Name

Last Name

City

State

Points

Gap

1

8B

John

Barnard

Sherman

IL

776

0

2

21

Aarik

Andruskevitch

Riverton

IL

762

14

3

55S

Daryn

Stark

Springfield

IL

576

200

4

55H

Hayden

Harvey

Warrensburg

IL

568

208

5

00

Joe

Taft

Dawson

IL

476

300

6

92

John

Plotner

Decatur

IL

444

332

7

N1A

Shania

Alexander

Humboldt

IL

404

372

8

87

Collin

Shain

Sullivan

IL

356

420

9

40

Devin

Feger

East Peoria

IL

342

434

10

17

Molly

Day

East Peoria

IL

334

442

