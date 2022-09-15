8th Annual KerbyStrong Race Set For Saturday Night At Macon IL Speedway

The eighth annual KerbyStrong will be held Saturday, Sept. 17 at Macon Speedway, Macon, IL. Time trials start at 6 p.m. with racing at 7 p.m. Decatur Building Trades Big 10 Pro Late Models, BillingsleyRewards.com Big 10 Modifieds, and Weddle Performance Engines Sportsman will have special events with extra pay. Four other divisions will also race.
“This annual fundraiser is held in memory of Kerby Damery, a highly respected, competitive driver who enjoyed life and racing in his hometown track right here at Macon Speedway,” said Bob Sargent, owner, Macon Speedway.
In 2007 at age 42, Kerby was diagnosed with stage 4 appendix cancer. He fought valiantly for eight years and on Feb. 8, 2015, he won the checkered flag of life.
In his memory, a registered 501(c) (3) charitable Foundation was created with proceeds to benefit local cancer patients who need help with transportation, prescriptions, medical equipment, or any other need(s) as deemed necessary.
“The mission of the KerbyStrong Foundation is to inspire others to never give up, provide education about cancer screenings and provide support for cancer patients and their families,” says Nikki Damery, Kerby Damery’s widow, and Executive Director of the KerbyStrong Foundation. “This Saturday night, our Annual KerbyStrong race helps us to remember Kerby and his orange and blue late model car #10 – his passion to always give back to help others.”
This year’s KerbyStrong gold sponsors: Cancer Care Specialists of Illinois, Memorial Health System, Operating Engineers Local 965 and Phoenix Tile Distributors, Inc. Other sponsors include the Hayes Family, McLeod Express, DynaGraphics, Decatur Battery, Illini Pharmacy Supply, Carpenters Local 270, Green Hyundai, Stan Ferguson Drywall, as well as many in-kind donations.
“Throughout the years, the Damery family has been very humbled by the support and generosity of the community. Kerby’s positive, determined spirit will remain forever #KERBYSTRONG.”
Grandstand admission for Saturday’s race is just $15 per person, while kids 11 and under are free. Pit gates open at 4:00 PM, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps begin at 6:00, and racing is at 7:00.
For more information, visit www.maconracing.com and www.kerbystrong.com.
CURRENT MACON SPEEDWAY STANDINGS (Top 10’s)
Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models
|
Pos
|
#
|
First Name
|
Last Name
|
City
|
State
|
Points
|
Gap
|
1
|
10C
|
Colby
|
Eller
|
Taylorville
|
IL
|
880
|
0
|
2
|
14J
|
Braden
|
Johnson
|
Taylorville
|
IL
|
854
|
26
|
3
|
11
|
Ryan
|
Miller
|
Lincoln
|
IL
|
848
|
32
|
4
|
27
|
Colby
|
Sheppard
|
Williamsville
|
IL
|
766
|
114
|
5
|
55
|
Rockett
|
Bennett
|
Argenta
|
IL
|
654
|
226
|
6
|
25
|
Dakota
|
Ewing
|
Warrensburg
|
IL
|
622
|
258
|
7
|
9B
|
Brandon
|
Miller
|
Broadwell
|
IL
|
556
|
324
|
8
|
6P
|
Jose
|
Parga
|
New Berlin
|
IL
|
524
|
356
|
9
|
27E
|
Dalton
|
Ewing
|
Decatur
|
IL
|
520
|
360
|
10
|
T22
|
Curtis
|
Eller
|
Taylorville
|
IL
|
518
|
362
BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds
|
Pos
|
#
|
First Name
|
Last Name
|
City
|
State
|
Points
|
Gap
|
1
|
28
|
Rodney
|
Standerfer
|
Summerfield
|
IL
|
944
|
0
|
2
|
4T
|
Guy
|
Taylor
|
Springfield
|
IL
|
916
|
28
|
3
|
87C
|
Alan
|
Crowder
|
Elwin
|
IL
|
852
|
92
|
4
|
99
|
Tim
|
Luttrell
|
Riverton
|
IL
|
834
|
110
|
5
|
8Z
|
Zach
|
Taylor
|
Springfield
|
IL
|
612
|
332
|
6
|
4M
|
Clint
|
Martin
|
Ramsey
|
IL
|
568
|
376
|
7
|
78
|
Maxx
|
Emerson
|
Taylorville
|
IL
|
556
|
388
|
8
|
24M
|
Matt
|
Milner
|
Chatham
|
IL
|
550
|
394
|
9
|
24S
|
Jacob
|
Steinkoenig
|
Highland
|
IL
|
516
|
428
|
10
|
71
|
Jeff
|
Graham
|
Stonington
|
IL
|
492
|
452
DIRTcar Pro Mods
|
Pos
|
#
|
First Name
|
Last Name
|
City
|
State
|
Points
|
Gap
|
1
|
4T
|
Guy
|
Taylor
|
Springfield
|
IL
|
992
|
0
|
2
|
8UP
|
Zach
|
Taylor
|
Springfield
|
IL
|
884
|
108
|
3
|
15C
|
Kevin
|
Crowder
|
Argenta
|
IL
|
870
|
122
|
4
|
78
|
Maxx
|
Emerson
|
Taylorville
|
IL
|
850
|
142
|
5
|
12
|
Dean
|
Holt
|
Decatur
|
IL
|
752
|
240
|
6
|
24M
|
Matt
|
Milner
|
Chatham
|
IL
|
748
|
244
|
7
|
7B
|
Brian
|
Burns
|
Bethany
|
IL
|
612
|
380
|
8
|
67
|
Austin
|
Seets
|
Brighton
|
IL
|
544
|
448
|
9
|
10
|
Adam
|
Rhoades
|
Clinton
|
IL
|
496
|
496
|
10
|
J13
|
Justin
|
Coffey
|
Stonington
|
IL
|
434
|
558
Weddle Performance Engines Sportsman
|
Pos
|
#
|
First Name
|
Last Name
|
City
|
State
|
Points
|
Gap
|
1
|
25
|
Dennis
|
Vander Meersch
|
Springfield
|
IL
|
414
|
0
|
2
|
11
|
Rick
|
Roedel
|
Shelbyville
|
IL
|
368
|
46
|
3
|
84L
|
Jim
|
Farley III
|
Springfield
|
IL
|
356
|
58
|
4
|
41
|
Scott
|
Landers
|
Taylorville
|
IL
|
350
|
64
|
5
|
07
|
Phil
|
Moreland
|
Assumption
|
IL
|
316
|
98
|
6
|
87
|
Wes
|
O'Dell
|
Springfield
|
IL
|
292
|
122
|
7
|
21
|
Ed
|
Cleeton
|
Tovey
|
IL
|
278
|
136
|
8
|
5S
|
Ronald
|
Bacon
|
Decatur
|
IL
|
264
|
150
|
9
|
11
|
Roy
|
Magee
|
Springfield
|
IL
|
200
|
214
|
10
|
14
|
Cole
|
Landers
|
Taylorville
|
IL
|
186
|
228
51 Bistro Street Stocks
|
Pos
|
#
|
First Name
|
Last Name
|
City
|
State
|
Points
|
Gap
|
1
|
11
|
Terry
|
Reed
|
Cerro Gordo
|
IL
|
896
|
0
|
2
|
08
|
Brian R.
|
Dasenbrock
|
Decatur
|
IL
|
676
|
220
|
3
|
16
|
Nick
|
Macklin
|
Argenta
|
IL
|
662
|
234
|
4
|
21
|
Jaret
|
Duff
|
Maroa
|
IL
|
654
|
242
|
5
|
17
|
Bobby
|
Beiler
|
Blue Mound
|
IL
|
646
|
250
|
6
|
67
|
Rudy
|
Zaragoza
|
Jacksonville
|
IL
|
600
|
296
|
7
|
21R
|
Dustin
|
Reed
|
Decatur
|
IL
|
592
|
304
|
8
|
80
|
Brian J.
|
Dasenbrock
|
Decatur
|
IL
|
540
|
356
|
9
|
55
|
Zane
|
Reitz
|
Veedersburg
|
IN
|
498
|
398
|
10
|
21E
|
Eric
|
Boomer
|
Bethany
|
IL
|
482
|
414
DIRTcar Hornets
|
Pos
|
#
|
First Name
|
Last Name
|
City
|
State
|
Points
|
Gap
|
1
|
95Q
|
Tristin
|
Quinlan
|
Decatur
|
IL
|
890
|
0
|
2
|
357
|
Billy
|
Mason
|
Brownstown
|
IL
|
858
|
32
|
3
|
324
|
Brady
|
Reed
|
Decatur
|
IL
|
588
|
302
|
4
|
15T
|
Taryn
|
Page
|
Decatur
|
IL
|
488
|
402
|
5
|
34
|
Jeremy
|
Reed
|
Decatur
|
IL
|
434
|
456
|
6
|
20B
|
Bridget
|
Fulton
|
Marissa
|
IL
|
386
|
504
|
7
|
98
|
Ken
|
Reed
|
Decatur
|
IL
|
378
|
512
|
8
|
DA28
|
Jimmy
|
Dutlinger
|
Peoria
|
IL
|
286
|
604
|
9
|
20
|
Casey
|
Eskew
|
Springfield
|
IL
|
234
|
656
|
10
|
41
|
Jaekob
|
Durbin
|
Ramsey
|
IL
|
230
|
660
Micros By Bailey Chassis
|
Pos
|
#
|
First Name
|
Last Name
|
City
|
State
|
Points
|
Gap
|
1
|
8B
|
John
|
Barnard
|
Sherman
|
IL
|
776
|
0
|
2
|
21
|
Aarik
|
Andruskevitch
|
Riverton
|
IL
|
762
|
14
|
3
|
55S
|
Daryn
|
Stark
|
Springfield
|
IL
|
576
|
200
|
4
|
55H
|
Hayden
|
Harvey
|
Warrensburg
|
IL
|
568
|
208
|
5
|
00
|
Joe
|
Taft
|
Dawson
|
IL
|
476
|
300
|
6
|
92
|
John
|
Plotner
|
Decatur
|
IL
|
444
|
332
|
7
|
N1A
|
Shania
|
Alexander
|
Humboldt
|
IL
|
404
|
372
|
8
|
87
|
Collin
|
Shain
|
Sullivan
|
IL
|
356
|
420
|
9
|
40
|
Devin
|
Feger
|
East Peoria
|
IL
|
342
|
434
|
10
|
17
|
Molly
|
Day
|
East Peoria
|
IL
|
334
|
442
Macon Speedway PR