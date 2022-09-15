Magic of Lights® Holiday Display at Homestead-Miami Speedway Back for Second Year With Magical, Family-Friendly Drive-through Experience

Magic of Lights®, the popular drive-through, family-friendly holiday lights extravaganza, is coming back to South Florida at the 1.5-mile Homestead-Miami Speedway, Nov. 18 through Jan. 1, 2023.

Magic of Lights will showcase a dazzling display of more than one million twinkling, sparkling lights and magical scenes. Pre-sale tickets are on sale today by visiting www.magicoflights.com/ homestead. For the past five years, Magic of Lights has been a huge hit for holiday fun at Daytona International Speedway and continues in South Florida home as well.

Kids from ages one to 92 (and above) will be mesmerized with the colorful lights, holiday scenes and a cast of characters. Families, couples, friends, social and work groups can enjoy the happy holiday experience by taking advantage of special pre-sale, early bird discount pricing of $15 for standard vehicles through Nov. 2. All prices include:





Santa Saver Discount Pricing (online) from Sept. 15 - Nov. 2: In advance, $15 per standard vehicle or $40 for Limousines, party busses or vans for 15 passengers.

Standard Pricing from Nov. 3 - Dec. 8: $20 per standard vehicle in advance or $25 at the gate weekdays (Monday through Thursday), or $30 on weekends (Friday through Sunday). Limo/party bus/15-passenger vans are $50 weekdays and $55 on weekends.

Advanced Pricing Prime Season from Dec. 9 - Jan 1: $25 per standard vehicle (online) in advance or $35 at the gate weekdays (Monday through Thursday), or $40 on weekends (Friday through Sunday). Limo/party bus/15-passenger van are $40 (online) in advance, $50 on weekday and $55 on the weekend.

Group rates are available.

Tour buses cannot be accommodated.

“We are thrilled to have Magic of Lights back at Homestead-Miami Speedway in 2022,” said track president Al Garcia. “Last year, it provided a wonderful new family holiday experience for our local community here in South Florida. It for sure holiday cheer to families and it’s easy to do. The drive-through light experience will provide tons of family enjoyment.”

Magic of Lights will be open from 6-10 p.m. ET nightly.

New this year will feature the premiere of the Barbie TM holiday light display as well as Big Foot Monster Trucks and Prehistoric Christmas.

Magic of Lights includes familiar favorite holiday scenes and characters that warm the heart and create special family memories across the generations. Some of those favorite, festive traditional scenes returning include the Illuminating Mega Tree, which is 40 feet tall with dancing lights synchronized to your favorite holiday tunes, plus, a Tropical Christmas, Fairytale Scenes, Candyland, 12 Days of Christmas and the notorious Enchanting Tunnel of Lights.

Each frame of each scene is designed using the Latest CAD Technology and hand built in-house from the Magic of Lights warehouse located in Medina, Ohio. The Magic of Lights show holds more than 10 miles of LED lighting installed inside the displays, in tress and on buildings throughout its course. There are 10 different colors of LED bulbs used.

Scenes are as high as 32 feet tall and as long as several hundred feet. The steel displays are designed, bent, cut and welded into about 800 frames that are combined in different configurations to create each show’s giant winter holiday scenes. Each Magic of Lights show used about 10 miles of steel to build the displays.

Buckle up the kids and enjoy the magic – The Magic of Lights at Homestead-Miami Speedway!

Magic of Lights is produced by a team of family entertainment professionals at Family Entertainment Holdings, LLC, with decades of international show experience at the highest level.

For information on Magic of Lights at Homestead-Miami Speedway, visit www.HomesteadMiamiSpeedway.com or call (866) 409-RACE (7223).

Fans can stay informed with up-to-date happenings at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, as well as the all-new NASCAR Tracks App for the latest speedway news.

Before the holiday season gets under way, Homestead-Miami Speedway has some unfinished business this fall. The Oct. 21-22 NASCAR Playoffs Tripleheader weekend kicks off on Saturday, off with a doubleheader featuring the Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 (1:00 p.m. ET), the “last chance” race in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs Round of 8, followed by the Contender Boats 300 at 4:30 p.m. ET for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs Round of 8. Fans can catch the full-fledged competitive nature of NASCAR’s Next Gen car in the Dixie Vodka 400, which is set for a green flag start on Sunday.

In anticipation of Homestead-Miami Speedway’s return to the NASCAR Playoffs, and the track’s debut of NASCAR’s dynamic ’Next Gen’ car, fans will actually get a ’FREE’ first look at the machines that have provided a historic year of incredible competition in the NASCAR Cup Series during a test session on Tuesday, Sept. 20. NASCAR’s Most Competitive 1.5-mile venue will be open in select frontstretch grandstands to fans from 12:00 p.m. through 7 p.m. ET. Guests can pre-register to save time at the gates by logging onto www.homesteadmiamispeedway. com/test.

For more information regarding the upcoming Next Gen test session and race weekend, including 3-race ticket packages, camping, and hospitality, visit homesteadmiamispeedway.com or call (866) 409-RACE (7223).

