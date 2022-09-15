Homestead-Miami Speedway’s Dixie Vodka 400 Weekend Will Again be a Major Part of NASCAR’s Top-Tier Series Playoffs in 2023

NASCAR, which will celebrate its 75th Anniversary next year, announced its 2023 schedule for its top-tier series today, and Homestead-Miami Speedway will again be a major player of an intense playoffs slate in all three series.

Just as in 2022, the colorful, 1.5-mile venue’s Dixie Vodka 400 will serve as the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs’ second race in the Round of 8. The event will be held on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023. It marks the second consecutive year – after a two-year hiatus - that Homestead-Miami Speedway is in the Playoffs.

A NASCAR Playoffs doubleheader will be featured on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, with the Contender Boats 300 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series serving as the second event in the Round of 8, and the Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 for the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Series, the cutoff race in the Round of 8. The track will also host its anticipated 2022 Dixie Vodka 400 in just over five weeks. For ticket information on all events at the beautiful facility, logo on to homesteadmiamispeedway.com or call (866) 409-RACE (7223).

“2023 will continue the new tradition here at Homestead-Miami Speedway of once again being in the NASCAR Playoffs, returning us to our storied past,” said Homestead-Miami Speedway President Al Garcia of the track that hosted the NASCAR Cup Series championship finale from 2002-2019. “The buzz around this year’s upcoming race weekend is incredibly high as we are back in the title mix, just as it will be next year. We are always excited to welcome returning fans to our beautiful South Florida community, and we are looking forward to seeing them for both our 2022 and 2023 NASCAR Playoffs Tripleheader weekends.”

The complete ’23 schedules of all three NASCAR series can be found at www.nascar.com. Start times and television networks for Cup Series races will be also announced at a later date.

A victory by a playoffs eligible driver in the Dixie Vodka 400 (both ’22 and ’23) will result in an automatic berth in the Championship 4 at Phoenix. Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron, who is currently in the middle of this year’s playoffs battle, captured last year’s Dixie Vodka 400 at the 18 to 20-degree, variable banked venue.

This year’s version of the Dixie Vodka 400 is set for Sunday, Oct. 22, part of a NASCAR Playoffs Tripleheader weekend. It kicks off on Saturday, Oct. 21, with a doubleheader featuring the Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 (1:00 p.m. ET), the “last chance” race in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs Round of 8, followed by the Contender Boats 300 at 4:30 p.m. ET for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs Round of 8. Fans can catch the full-fledged competitive nature of NASCAR’s Next Gen car in the Dixie Vodka 400, which is set for a green flag start on Sunday.

In anticipation of the Dixie Vodka 400, which will showcase the track’s debut of NASCAR’s dynamic ’Next Gen’ car, fans can get a ’FREE’ first look at the machines that have provided a historic year of incredible competition in the NASCAR Cup Series during a test session on Tuesday, Sept. 20. NASCAR’s Most Competitive 1.5-mile venue will be open in select frontstretch grandstands to fans from 12:00 p.m. through 7 p.m. ET. Guests can pre-register to save time at the gates by logging onto www.homesteadmiamispeedway. com/test.

For more information regarding the upcoming Next Gen test session, the upcoming NASCAR Playoffs Tripleheader weekend on Oct. 21-22, or the 2023 Dixie Vodka 400, visit homesteadmiamispeedway.com or call (866) 409-RACE (7223).

