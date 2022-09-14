Circle City (IN) Raceway Awaits USAC's Final 2022 Visit Friday Night

The stars of the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship Series make their Indianapolis, IN return this coming Friday night, September 16. It will be the final appearance of the season for the series, which has had two highly entertaining events at the ¼-mile track dating back to its first appearance one year ago. Friday night’s event is presented by Mastin and Cain Warehousing Services.

Justin Grant has a 100+ point lead in the current standings as the series enters the doubleheader weekend with Circle City’s Friday night event followed by Tri-State Speedway on Saturday night. Grant has claimed five victories on the season, while second place pointman, Brady Bacon, has taken four wins. C.J. Leary, the winner in July at Circle City, sits third in the standings, while Robert Ballou and Emerson Axsom complete the top five.

In the series’ previous two appearances at the Marion County Fairgrounds track, it was very noticeable that multiple lanes were available to race on. At the Sprint Week event in July, Leary followed Bacon for much of the event but moved to the top in the final five laps to take the lead and eventual win. Grant started 12th in the event and marched his way up to the second spot, nearly taking the victory.

The first ever appearance came one year ago when Tanner Thorson was able to hold off a strong pack of challengers. Thorson ran around the top lane, while Kevin Thomas, Jr. and others battled on the bottom.

This Friday’s race will also feature the USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midgets and the Midwest Oldtimers Vintage Race Car Club for an action-packed show.

Pit gates will open at 3:00 PM, grandstands at 5:30, hotlaps will start at 6:30, with qualifying and racing to follow.

Grandstand admission is $30 for adults, $25 for seniors, veterans, military, first responders, and teachers with ID, and $10 for kids 9-12. Tickets are free for children eight and under. Tickets will be sold at the gate upon arrival.

For more information on the event, visit www.circlecityraceway.com, www.trackenterprises.com, and www.usacracing.com.

UPCOMING USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP EVENT

DATE:

Friday, September 16, 2022

SERIES:

USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship

TRACK:

Circle City Raceway (Indianapolis, Indiana) – 1/4-mile dirt oval

EVENT:

USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship & USAC Midwest Thunder SpeeD2 Midgets Presented by Mastin & Cain Warehousing Services

STARTING TIMES:

Pits Open at 3pm

Spectator Gates Open at 5:30pm

Drivers Meeting at 6pm

Hot Laps at 6:30pm

Qualifying & Racing to Follow

(All Times Eastern)

TICKETS:

General Admission Tickets available at the ticket booth the day of the event:

$30 Adults

$25 Seniors, Veterans, Military, First Responders and Teachers with ID - Presented by the Hoosier Lottery

$10 Children Ages 9-12

Free for Children Ages 8 & Under

TRACK ADDRESS:

7300 East Troy Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46239

TRACK PHONE:

(317) 746-6928

TRACK WEBSITE:

http://www.circlecityraceway.com/

MEDIA COVERAGE:

Watch LIVE on http://www.FloRacing.com/at https://bit.ly/3frPoW6.

Listen LIVE on the USAC app on your phone or online at http://mixlr.com/usac-official/

Follow along with live updates on https://www.facebook.com/usacracing/ & https://twitter.com/USACNation

Live timing on the Race Monitor app

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP FORMAT

Formats may be altered from base formats listed here at the discretion of the chief steward.

QUALIFICATIONS

Qualifying is two (2) laps to be run consecutively with the fastest lap counting as the official qualifying time.

HEAT RACES

10 laps. Top-6 cars are inverted in each heat race based on qualifying results. The fastest car starts 6th, the second fastest car starts 5th and so on. For the 4th row on back, cars will line up straight up, based on their qualifying times.

HEAT #1:

4 Heats: Cars qualifying 1, 5, 9, 13, 17, 21 will start in inverted order. Cars qualifying 25, 29, and so on will start behind invert.

3 Heats: Cars qualifying 1, 4, 7, 10, 13, 16 will start in inverted order. Cars qualifying 19, 22, and so on will start behind invert.

HEAT #2:

4 Heats: Cars qualifying 2, 6, 10, 14, 18, 22 will start in inverted order. Cars qualifying 26, 30, and so on will start behind invert.

3 Heats: Cars qualifying 2, 5, 8, 11, 14, 17 will start in inverted order. Cars qualifying 20, 23, and so on will start behind invert.

HEAT #3:

4 Heats: Cars qualifying 3, 7, 11, 15, 19, 23 will start in inverted order. Cars qualifying 27, 31, and so on will start behind invert.

3 Heats: Cars qualifying 3, 6, 9, 12, 15, 18 will start in inverted order. Cars qualifying 21, 24, and so on will start behind invert.

HEAT #4:

Cars qualifying 4, 8, 12, 16, 20, 24 will start in inverted order. Cars qualifying 28, 32 and so on will start behind invert.

C-MAIN (IF NEEDED)

10 laps. The 15th through 28th fastest cars in qualifying that did not transfer through the heat races will line up straight-up in the C-Main. Top-4 finishers will start in the last two rows of the semi-feature based on their finishing order in the C-Main.

SEMI-FEATURE:

12 laps. The 14 fastest cars in qualifying that did not transfer through the heat races will line up straight-up in the semi-feature event. Finishers 1-6 earn a spot in the feature event if 4 heats were held. Finishers 1-7 earn a spot in the feature event if 3 heats were held.

FEATURE:

30 laps. 22 starting cars (not including earned provisionals). Starting positions determined by qualifying time, 6 fastest at the front, with the 6 fastest qualifiers who transferred through their heat races inverted by their qualifying time in the first three rows, positions 1-6. The fastest car starts 6th, the second fastest car starts 5th and so on. If a heat race winner is not in the top-6 inversion, that driver will line up directly behind the six-car invert, based on their qualifying time, from fastest to slowest, followed by the balance of the field based on qualifying time.

SPRINT TIRE RULES:

Right rear: 105/18-15 Medium, Hard, F85A

Left rear: Hoosier

Right front: Hoosier

Left front: Hoosier

**MUFFLERS ARE MANDATORY**

RACE OFFICIALS:

Race Director: Kirk Spridgeon

USAC MEMBERSHIP:

Must be a member to earn points

Must be a member to earn contingency awards

Member insurance is $200,000 excess medical

Visit www.usacracing.org to apply for membership

USAC RADIO FREQUENCY

464.5500

Mandatory Driver Radio is Required

SPRINT FEATURE POINTS/PURSE STRUCTURE:

POS. PTS. PURSE

1 70 $5,000

2 67 $2,500

3 64 $1,250

4 61 $1,000

5 58 $900

6 55 $850

7 52 $800

8 49 $775

9 46 $750

10 43 $725

11 41 $700

12 39 $675

13 37 $650

14 35 $625

15 33 $600

16 31 $575

17 29 $550

18 27 $525

19 25 $500

20 23 $500

21 23 $500

22 23 $500

**Non-Transfers: $150

Circle City PR