Richmond Raceway to Host 2023 NASCAR Race Weekends on April 1-2 & July 29-30, 2023

As part of NASCAR’s announcement of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series schedules, Richmond Raceway will host NASCAR race weekends on April 1-2 and July 29-30, 2023. This will be the second consecutive season Richmond has hosted spring and summer NASCAR race weekends.

“As NASCAR celebrates its 75th anniversary, Richmond Raceway, one of the sport’s most historic tracks, will honor the sport’s legacy throughout next season’s two NASCAR race weekends,” said Lori Collier Waran, Richmond Raceway President. “We look forward to welcoming fans back to RVA for our Toyota Spring Race Weekend and one of the biggest NASCAR parties of the summer.”

In the spring, Richmond will host the Toyota Spring Race Weekend featuring the Xfinity Series’ ToyotaCare 250 on Saturday, April 1, 2023 and the 68th annual spring Cup Series race, Toyota Owners 400, on Sunday, April 2, 2023. The spring Cup Series race at Richmond has been held in the month of April since 2011. The track originally hosted April Cup races in 1953, 1956, 1961-1963, 1967, and 1969. Lee Petty won the first-ever Cup race at Richmond on April 19, 1953. Richmond previously hosted spring Xfinity Series races from 1982-1984 and 1990-2019, 2022.

Racing Virginia will be active in the month of April as the Commonwealth will host two Cup Series races in the same month for the third consecutive season as Martinsville Speedway will host a race on April 16, 2023.

Richmond Raceway will host one of the biggest NASCAR parties of the summer featuring the Worldwide Express 250, which will crown the regular season CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champion, on Saturday, July 29, 2023 and the Cup Series on Sunday, July 30, 2023. Last season’s successful summer races offered fans the opportunity to attend the track’s second race weekend before the school year began in the Commonwealth of Virginia. For the first time in track history, the Cup Series will be held in the new summer month of July. This will be the fourth consecutive season Richmond has hosted a CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race. Richmond hosted CRAFTSMAN Truck Series races for the first 11 years of the series from 1995-2005.

Start times and television networks for the 2023 Cup Series, Xfinity Series and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series schedules will be announced at a later date.

2023 NASCAR tickets are available for purchase via phone at 866-455-7223 or online at richmondraceway.com. Fans can view the full 2023 NASCAR schedule and purchase tickets at www.nascar.com/2023schedule .

Stay connected to Richmond Raceway on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and the NASCAR Tracks App.

Richmond Raceway PR