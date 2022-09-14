Martinsville Speedway Hosting 2023 NASCAR Race Weekends on April 14-16 & Oct. 28-29, 2023

As part of NASCAR’s announcement of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series schedules, Martinsville Speedway will host NASCAR race weekends on April 14-16, 2023 and the penultimate races of the Xfinity Series and Cup Series season, Xfinity 500, on Oct. 28-29, 2023.

“Martinsville Speedway has been a short track tradition from the start of NASCAR’s illustrious 75-year history, so we look forward to welcoming the best competitors in motorsports back to ‘The Short Track’ for the sport’s 75th Anniversary season,” said Clay Campbell, Martinsville Speedway President. “The Martinsville grandfather clock, one of the most iconic trophies in professional sports, will once again be the center of the fierce battles on the racetrack as part of our spring and fall race weekends.”

In the spring, Martinsville will host all three NASCAR national series featuring the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series on Friday, April 14, 2023, Xfinity Series on Saturday, April 15, 2023, and the Cup Series on Sunday, April 16, 2023. Martinsville has hosted April Cup races in 1952, 1958, 1960-1969, 1971- 2008, 2011-2013, 2016-2017 and 2021-2022. The track has hosted spring Xfinity Series races in 1982-1994 and 2021-2022. Martinsville has hosted spring CRAFTSMAN Truck Series races in 1999-2019 and 2022.

Racing Virginia will be active in the month of April as the Commonwealth will host two Cup Series races in the same month for the third consecutive season as Richmond Raceway will host the Toyota Owners 400 on April 2, 2023.

In the fall, Martinsville will host the penultimate race of the Xfinity Series in the Dead On Tools 250 on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 and the Cup Series for the fourth consecutive season in the Xfinity 500 on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. In an intense short track battle that can only happen at Martinsville, the races will set the field for the respective series for the NASCAR Championships the following week at Phoenix Raceway. Martinsville Speedway has hosted a fall Cup race every year since 1949. The track has hosted a fall Xfinity Series race in 1982-1994 and 2020-2022.

Start times and television networks for the 2023 Cup Series, Xfinity Series and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series schedules will be announced at a later date.

2023 NASCAR tickets are available for purchase via phone at 877-RACE-TIX or online at martinsvillespeedway.com. Fans can view the full 2023 NASCAR schedule and purchase tickets at www.nascar.com/2023schedule .

Martinsville Speedway PR