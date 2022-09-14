Walbridge and Keller Sprinting Towards Madera Pro Late Model Championship This Saturday

Defending Lunkerdaddy Pro Late Model champion Jadan Walbridge of Vancouver, Wash. leads Las Vegas’ Kyle Keller by just three points entering the penultimate round of the 2022 series this Saturday in Madera. The 17-year-old drivers have exchanged the points lead back-and-forth this season. Saturday’s 80-lap contest will help realize who will secure ownership of the coveted title.



51FIFTY Jr. Late Models and INEX Bandoleros will also be competing in the eighth-round of MAVTV-televised racing at the fastest one-third mile in the west.



All tickets will be sold at the track ticket booth for a busy night of racing entertainment at the fastest one-third mile in the west. Adult tickets are $20, seniors are $15, youth ages 6-12 are $10 and kids five and under are free. Race fans can “Join” www.YouTube.com/ShortTrackTV for $19.99 per month for a members-only live stream as well.



Walbridge had scored three wins and four fast-times this season, but the redraw has not favored the driver of the blue No. 07 Chevrolet. Each round of the series sees a break for MAVTV interviews and adjustments on lap 50 with bonus points awarded to the top-five drivers. Keller has outscored Walbridge on halfway points by five points while Walbridge has earned six more qualifying points than Keller. Each driver has six podium finishes and one fifth place finish on their 2022 results. Their nearly equal seasons have kept the points battle within single digits margins throughout the year.



Eagle, Idaho’s Jacob Smith has advanced past Manteca’s Ethan Nascimento into third in the standings. Lunkerdaddy Pro Late Model rookie Ryan Reynolds rounds out the top-five. Madera Late Model points leader Jason Aguirre is sixth followed by 17-year-old Kercie Jung of Bakersfield. 2021 51FIFTY Jr. Late Model champion Brody Armtrout of Smartsville, Shaun Reynolds of Coarsegold, and Washington’s 14-year-old Kasey Kleyn make up the balance of the top-ten.



A red-hot streak of three consecutive wins have lifted Ethan Nascimento to the top of the 51FIFTY Jr. Late Model Series for drivers ages 10-16 years old. Across the six prior champions in the division, the average wins per season has been a little more than four. Wins in handfuls have been a tremendous barometer towards a championship in the series.



Washington’s Kasey Kleyn has finished on the podium in six of the seven events to trail Nascimento by just three points in the standings. Opening night winner and early season points leader Robbie Kennealy of Madera is seven points out of the lead in third. His younger brother Joey Kennealy is fourth in his rookie season followed by Loomis’ Kenna Mitchell in fifth.



The Jr. Late Model action on Saturday will feature a 70-lap main event across a 40-lap opening segment, a break for adjustments and MAVTV interviews, and a 30-lap run to the finish.



Las Vegas’ Kellen Keller leads Madera’s Skyler Schoppe by seven points in the INEX Bandolero division with a 20-lap main event scheduled.



Action gets underway on Friday with practice from 5pm until 8:30pm with pit gates opening at 3pm. On Saturday, pit gates open at noon with practice at 2:00pm. Qualifying hits the track at 4:00pm. Heat races are at 5:30pm followed by opening ceremonies are at 6:00pm. All three main events will follow.



For more information about the Madera Speedway including how to advertise with a race team on MAVTV please visit www.racemadera.com or call the race office at 209-356-1968.



The 2022 season would not be possible without the support of Lunkerdaddy Fishing Lures, 51FIFTY LTM, Mission Foods, 805 Beer, Race 2B Drug Free, Competition Carburetion, Hoosier Tires, and Sunoco Race Fuel.



Madera Racing on MAVTV airs Monday nights at 3:00pm Pacific and 6:00pm Eastern.



2022 MADERA MAVTV LATE MODEL SCHEDULE

March 5 - $5,000-to-win

April 2

April 30

May 21 – Military Tribute Night

June 25 – Reverend Ron Spencer Red, White Blue Classic

July 30 - $5,000-to-win

August 27

September 17

October 15 - $10,000-to-win Short Track Shootout

October 29 – Pumpkin Cup Open (Non-Points)

Madera Speedway PR