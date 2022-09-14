More Money Available From Nascar Advance Auto Parts Weekly Racing Series for Freedom Weekend at Grandview, Fans for Five Friday & Freedom 38 Start Weekend

The 60th anniversary season of auto racing action at Grandview Speedway has been building all season long to the biggest race event of the season, the Freedom 76, and the weekend has just gotten a lot more lucrative for the weekly competitors of Grandview Speedway.

Grandview Speedway is a member of the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Racing Series, and as a result, drivers who will be competing in this weekend’s T.P. Trailer Modified Freedom 76 and T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman Freedom 38 will be racing for bonus money courtesy of the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Racing Series.

On Friday September 16 the winner of the Freedom 38 for T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman will receive a $500 bonus, increasing the winner’s share to $2500, and if the driver competed in all of the NASCAR point races at the track this season, an additional $500 bonus will be awarded, making for a possible $3000 to win the Freedom 38!

On Saturday, September 17 the winner of the Freedom 76 for T.P. Trailer Modifieds will receive a $1000 bonus, increasing the winner’s take to a cool $31,060, and if the driver competed in all of the NASCAR point races at the track this season, an additional bonus of $1000 will be awarded, making it possible for a driver to win $32,060 in this year’s Freedom 76!

These are just some of the great perks that Grandview Speedway drivers have enjoyed since Grandview first joined the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Racing Series to start the 1992 racing season. With this being Grandview’s 60th season of operation, thirty of those years, half, have been associated with NASCAR!

The Freedom 38 for the T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman was first contested in 2014, and was won by that season’s track champion Jared Umbenhauer. The following season in 2015 the win was scored by the season’s point runner-up Craig Whitmoyer.

The 2016 contest was the only event so far that was won by an outsider, as New Jersey’s Brandon Grosso scored the win, followed by long time Grandview regular Ryan Beltz picking up a checkered flag in the 2017 event.

The 2018 running saw the first real invasion by Modified division drivers into the line-up, as Modified regular Kevin Hirthler scored his first 38er victory in a race that would run the entire distance without a caution. Hirthler would follow it up with another win two years later in the 2020 event, making him the only two-time winner of the end of season Championship race.

The 2019 race would see that season’s track champion Brad Brightbill put a cap on his great season, scoring the 38er win, which would be his fifth win of the year. Last year’s 2021 version would see Grandview’s 2016 Sportsman track champion and current Modified driver Jordan Henn score the victory.

The Freedom 76 weekend begins this Friday, September 16 with the 9th annual Freedom 38 Sportsman Championship race, along with qualifying events plus practice time for Modified drivers wishing to participate in the Freedom 76.

Friday’s program will be known as Fans For Five Friday as management has rolled back the grandstand admission to just $5, while children ages 11 and under will be free of charge.

On Friday, pit gates open at 3 pm with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm. drivers meeting at 5:30 pm. with the pill draw following the drivers meeting. Warmups are at 6:15 pm. and racing at 7:30 pm. Pit admission on Friday is $35, and no license is required. There is no rain date for the Friday event.

On Friday night, representatives from the Boyertown Museum of Historical Vehicles will be on hand to meet with everyone, provide information about their museum, what they do and what the museum is all about. They will be in the grandstand area starting with the pre-race Meet and Greet.

Prior to the racing action on Friday will be the weekly Low Down and Dirty Meet and Greet. This week’s drivers include Sportsman drivers Mike Schneck Jr., Mark Mohr and Talan Carter. The Meet and Greet is held in the main gate area starting at 5 pm. and is a great time for the fans to meet the drivers up close, collect some autographs, take photos, and talk racing one on one.

On Saturday, September 17, the 52nd annual Freedom 76 will be run for the 358 Modifieds. The program will include qualifying heats, consolation races, cash dash, along with the Schaeffer Racing Minuteman 20 leading to the 76-lap championship feature. Pit gates open at 9 am for inspections, grandstand ticket windows open at 3 pm. pill draw for position is at 4:30 pm. with the drivers meeting at 5 pm. warm-ups are at 6 pm. with racing starting at 7 pm. Fans will be able to enter the Grandstand areas between 9 am. and 12 Noon to reserve seats with blankets.

Adult Grandstand tickets on Saturday will be $40, while children ages 6-11 are $10, with children ages 5 and under admitted for free. Pit admission will be $45, and no license is required. There will be no advanced tickets sold for this event, and the rain date is Saturday, September 24.

For the Freedom 38 & 76, the tire rules for the event are as follows, ANY American Racer tire and compound, but it must be the Grandview Speedway tread pattern. Further rules are available on the speedway website or again, any questions please call Cliff Quinn at 484-357-2587 or Ed Scott at 610-298-2408. Entry forms for the Modified competitors are available on the speedway website at www.grandviewspeedway.com under the Freedom 76 tab.

All race teams are reminded that, as has been the case all season, there is no fuel truck on site so plan accordingly. American Racer tires will be available at the racetrack this weekend.

Six-time Freedom 76 winner Billy Pauch will be on hand on Saturday, September 17. The book about the life and times of Billy and his racing career – The Last Cowboy – will be on sale at the Speedway starting at 3:30 pm. in the turn one area. Pauch himself will be signing the books from 4 – 5:30 pm. The book includes many stories about Pauch’s racing career, including an entire chapter about racing on the Hill at Grandview Speedway, winning the Freedom 76, and winning in Al Hamilton’s Sprint Car at a Thunder on the Hill program.

Lap money will be available to the drivers leading laps in the Freedom 76 as well as several special bonuses and awards that have been posted, and are as follows:

HARD CHARGER - $1060 From Bobby Gunther-Walsh and his sponsors – The following sponsors have contributed to the Hard Charger Award – Res Q Natural Supplements, Just Born Quality Confections (Mike and Ike and Hot Tamales), Yocco’s the Hot Dog King, and Ironton Telephone.

LYNN HIMES GREAT EFFORT AWARD – $250 Sponsored by T.P. Trailers & Truck Equipment & the Perkins Family (presented to the highest finishing driver NOT in the top 10 in Grandview Points) in memory of Carole Lynn Himes, a long-time familiar face at Grandview Speedway

THE SCENIC ROUTE TO THE FRONT - $500 to the highest finishing driver that had to come through the Minuteman 20 to get into the race – Jim & Missy Bowman

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through September, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

UPCOMING EVENTS –

Friday, September 16 – 9th annual FREEDOM 38 CHAMPIONSHIP for T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman $2500 to win, plus Modified practice – 7:30 pm.

Saturday, September 17 – 52nd annual FREEDOM 76 MODIFIED CHAMPIONSHIP for T.P. Trailer Modifieds $31,060 to win – 7 pm.

Saturday, September 24 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage plus Xcel Modifieds and Roadrunners – 5 pm (Rain date for Freedom 76)

Saturday, October 15 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 5 pm

Grandview speedway PR