Nashville Superspeedway to host NASCAR tripleheader weekend on June 23-25, 2023

NASCAR returns to Nashville Superspeedway in 2023, bringing another tripleheader weekend of racing, fun and entertainment to Middle Tennessee, June 23-25, 2023, featuring the Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, June 25.

Nashville Superspeedway’s 2023 complete NASCAR race schedule includes:

Sunday, June 25: Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race

Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race Saturday, June 24: Tennessee Lottery 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race

Tennessee Lottery 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race Friday, June 23: Rackley Roofing 200 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race

“Year three for our NASCAR tripleheader weekend will be the best yet!” said Erik Moses, Nashville Superspeedway’s president and general manager. “Music City is one of the most anticipated stops on the NASCAR schedule for the nonstop entertainment, fun and energy on and off the track. Our team is already working on making 2023 the most exciting year ever at Nashville Superspeedway and we look forward to the loyal #NASHCAR fans joining us for all the fun!”

Fans from the 2022 race weekend who have not yet locked in their seats for 2023 can still do so through the renewal deadline of Wednesday, Oct.19. Log into “My Account” on NashvilleSuperspeedway.com to renew your seats or call 866-RACE-TIX to discuss your options with an account representative.

New customers can purchase 2023 tickets starting at 10 a.m. CT on Thursday, Nov. 10.

Visit NashvilleSuperspeedway.com to register for the Superspeedway's email list to receive updates and more details.

