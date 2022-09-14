﻿﻿ Nascar Playoffs, Indycar/Nascar Doubleheader Highlight Texas Motor Speedway’s 2023 ﻿Major Events Schedule

Texas Motor Speedway will again host the very best in motorsports competition in 2023, highlighted by the NASCAR Playoffs weekend in September and an NTT INDYCAR SERIES / NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series doubleheader weekend in April.

The 2023 schedule will mark the 27 th consecutive season that “The Great American Speedway” will showcase both NASCAR and INDYCAR competition since the Fort Worth facility opened in 1997.

“Texas Motor Speedway is proud to once again provide our race fans with the very best in NASCAR and INDYCAR competition,” said Texas Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager Mark Faber. “The 2023 NASCAR Playoffs weekend next September will have the very same high intensity and fantastic competition that we’re expecting in next week’s Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 and Andy’s Frozen Custard 300. We are very happy to have the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series races paired together again, returning a traditional fan-favorite race weekend to the speedway in April after three years apart. There’s also a wide array of spectator events and activities scheduled at the speedway throughout 2023 for our guests to enjoy whether they’re race fans or not.”

The incredible intensity of the NASCAR Playoffs schedule, with its win-and-move-on mentality, will return to Texas Motor Speedway on Sept. 23-24. The NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500, the first race in the Round of 12 (the second round), is scheduled to take place Sunday, Sept. 24. The biggest names in NASCAR, including Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, Kyle Busch, and Kyle Larson will be chasing a victory to punch their ticket to the next round of the playoffs.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy's Frozen Custard 300, scheduled for Sept. 23, will be the first race in the Round of 12 (the opening round) of the series’ NASCAR Playoffs schedule. Top series teams from JR Motorsports, Kaulig Racing, Joe Gibbs Racing and Richard Childress Racing, with drivers like AJ Allmendinger, Justin Allgaier and Austin Hill, will all be competing for the unique Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 trophy.

Texas Motor Speedway is proud to once again host the NTT INDYCAR SERIES in 2023. The April 2 race, the first in a multi-year partnership with INDYCAR, will be the 27 th consecutive year, and 36 th race overall, that the country’s best open-wheel racing will compete side-by-side at more than 200 mph on the 1.5-mile oval.

This year’s highly competitive NTT INDYCAR SERIES race in March saw Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden pass teammate Scott McLaughlin in the outside lane on the last turn of the final lap to win by just 0.0669 of a second. That margin of victory turned out to be the series’ closest in the entire 2022 season.

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series returns as the first race of a weekend doubleheader with the NTT INDYCAR SERIES on Saturday, April 1, after three years apart. The two series ran a doubleheader weekend together at the speedway from 1997 through 2019.

Additional major spectator events at Texas Motor Speedway next year will include the Ducks Unlimited Expo, Goodguys Rod & Custom Shows, the C-10 Nationals, and LS Fest as well as music festivals BMF Fest and Bandas y Trocas.

Fan amenities that will still be new at the speedway in 2023 will feature several No Limits Next facility upgrades like the three open-air bars, the world’s longest belly-up bar, and drink rails and increased leg room in a major portion of the grandstand area.

Season tickets and camping for Texas Motor Speedway’s 2023 major event season are on sale now. Save up to 33 percent versus buying individual tickets, take advantage of interest-free monthly payments, get the best seat selection and more. All-new reduced rates are available for the GEICO Infield, GEICO VIP and WinStar World Casino & Resort Lone Star Circle camping areas. Click HERE for more information and to purchase season tickets.

The newly renovated Lil’ Texas Motor Speedway 1/5-mile dirt track will kick off the weekend of racing with the inaugural C. Bell’s MICRO MANIA. The four-day event (Sept. 21-24) features practice on Wednesday (Sept. 21), qualifying races Thursday and Friday (Sept. 22-23) and mains and finals Saturday (Sept. 24). Micro Sprints are smaller versions of full-sized sprint cars with side-mounted 600cc motorcycle engines that can generate 140 horsepower with similar chassis and body styles to the larger versions. NASCAR stars currently confirmed to participate include Christopher Bell, two-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Kyle Busch and his son Brexton Busch, Sheldon Creed, Daniel Hemric, Brett Moffitt, and John Hunter Nemechek.

TICKETS:

For ticket information for next week’s 2022 NASCAR Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 weekend, including individual day tickets for C. Bell’s Micro Mania, please visit www.texasmotorspeedway.com .

MORE INFO:

Keep track of all of Texas Motor Speedway’s busy schedule by following on Facebook , Twitter and Insta gram . Keep up with all the latest news and information on the speedway website and TMS mobile app.