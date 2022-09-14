NASCAR announces date for Xfinity Series' exciting return to Portland International Raceway in 2023

With NASCAR’s 2023 season schedule announcement earlier today, the return of the Pacific Office Automation 147 event is confirmed for June 2-3, 2023, at Portland International Raceway (PIR). The race weekend will be headlined again by the NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, June 3, 2023, which put on a thrilling show for fans at PIR for the first time in early June.

The debut of Pacific Office Automation 147 this June marked the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ first ever visit to PIR and the first trip to PIR and the Pacific Northwest by a NASCAR national racing series since 2000. The race was won by A.J. Allmendinger in dramatic fashion. Allmendinger fell to the very back of the field at the start, then moved up from 38th place to take the lead on lap 72 on the way to the checkered flag.

“Our first NASCAR Xfinity Series race weekend was a tremendous success. What a great spectator turnout, even in the wet conditions, demonstrating the passion that Pacific Northwest race fans have for NASCAR!” said Jerry Jensen, vice president and general manager of Green Savoree Portland, LLC, which owns and operates the event at PIR. “A special thanks to the City of Portland leadership and the team at PIR, Travel Portland, Sport Oregon and especially to Pacific Office Automation and all of our partners for their continued support to help us bring this major event back on the same weekend next year.”

With its national headquarters in nearby Beaverton, Ore., Pacific Office Automation provides office equipment and technology solutions and is the largest private dealership in the nation while operating with a local touch. As the NASCAR Xfinity Series returns to Portland, the local company retains name entitlement rights and will also receive significant trackside signage for the national TV broadcast, onsite branding and will have access to tickets, hospitality and VIP experiences.

“It was fantastic to be a part of the inaugural event, bringing both race fans across the Pacific Northwest and the local community together for the Pacific Office Automation 147,” said Pacific Office Automation President and CEO Doug Pitassi. “The countdown is now on for June again with the 2023 date announced for NASCAR’s return. We’re proud and excited to be a part of this new tradition on the annual Portland events calendar.”

Race fans are encouraged to discover all the natural wonders and events Portland has to offer by checking out TravelPortland.com. This NASCAR Xfinity Series weekend featuring the Pacific Office Automation 147 also happens during the renowned annual Portland Rose Festival featuring an array of community events.

Tickets for the 2023 Pacific Office Automation are not yet available for purchase. Ongoing event updates will be posted at NASCARPortland.com. Stay up to speed on NASCAR’s visit to Portland on social media all year long by following #NASCARPortland.

PIR PR