World Wide Technology Raceway’s Raceway Gives continues to collect donations for eastern Kentucky flood victims

The record rainfall and subsequent flooding of late July dramatically impacted the lives of people in our own community as well as those in eastern Kentucky. Both areas suffered devastating damage and the communities are rallying together to rebound. The Raceway Gives Foundation (https://racewaygives.org/), the charitable arm of World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, is continuing to collect for the flood victims of eastern Kentucky.

While federal agencies and our local community pitched in to take care of our neighbors in the St. Louis-Metro East region, we want to remind everyone that what happened in eastern Kentucky can only be described as devastating. The tragic floods claimed 39 lives.

The eastern Kentucky area affected by the deadly flood is the hometown of several current and former members of our WWTR staff, as well as the current home of many of our special-event staff.

For those who wish to make a charitable contribution to the relief effort, Raceway Gives will provide a receipt for tax-deductible contributions. Donations may be dropped off at the WWTR ticket office at 700 Raceway Blvd. in Madison. Tax-deductible contributions may be mailed to: Raceway Gives, P.O. Box 200, Madison, Illinois 62060, memo: EKY Flood Relief Effort.

WWTR PR