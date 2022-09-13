Multi-Platinum Country Music Artist Kip Moore Set to Take the Stage Prior to the Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Oct. 23

NASCAR Playoffs weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway just got even more entertaining with the addition of multi-platinum, country music artist Kip Moore as the pre-race concert prior to the Dixie Vodka 400 on Sunday, Oct. 23.

“I’m looking forward to being back at another NASCAR track, especially one like Homestead-Miami Speedway,” said Moore, who will perform at a NASCAR venue for the second time (Daytona in 2015). “I can’t wait to play my set for the fans and get them amped up for the playoff race."

Tickets to the Dixie Vodka 400 start at $35 for adults and are just $10 for kids 12 and younger. Fans can get an up-close view of Moore’s concert, as well as driver introductions, with the addition of a Pre-Race Pass for $50. To purchase tickets, go to www.homesteadmiamispeedway.com .

An international sensation, Kip Moore’s fan base extends from the U.S. to the U.K., all way to Australia. His breakout hit “Somethin’ ‘Bout a Truck” turned him into a household name within the country music genre, going double-platinum in 2012. Moore followed up his breakout success with three more No. 1 hits, “Hey Pretty Girl,” “Beer Money,” and “More Girls Like You.”

His impressive discography includes four, critically praised studio albums and two EPs, all of which contributed to Moore’s worldwide success, landing him on multiple “Best of” lists. He released his fourth and most recent studio album, Wild World, in 2021, co-writing and co-producing the collection of songs, which earned resounding acclaim.

Moore is known for penning many of his own best-selling hits, including his latest single, “Fire on Wheels,” which he co-wrote and co-produced with Jaren Johnston of country the band The Cadillac Three. The song depicts the energy and excitement of Moore’s life on the road, which is about to begin yet again with his multi-city FIRE ON WHEELS TOUR, kicking off in Salt Lake City, Utah on Sept. 8.

“We’re so happy to have Kip Moore add Homestead Miami Speedway to his list of performance destinations,” said Homestead-Miami Speedway President Al Garcia. “Between Kip’s pre-race show, the array of fan amenities that we offer such as the Container Bar, Speedway Terrace and Larry’s Hard Lemonade Beach Bash, as well as two days of action-packed, playoff racing, it’s bound to be an amazing weekend.”

With the track’s highly anticipated return to the playoffs, things kick off on Saturday, Oct. 22 with a doubleheader. The Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 will serve as the final, “last chance” race in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Round of 8, followed by the Contender Boats 250 – the second event in the Round of 8 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

The racing continues on Sunday, Oct. 23, directly following Moore’s concert, with the Dixie Vodka 400 – the penultimate race in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs’ Round of 8. Fans can watch the drivers steer their way closer to the Championship Four, while also witnessing the debut of NASCAR’s successful ‘Next Gen’ car at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The track previously hosted the NASCAR Cup Series championship finale from 2002-2019.

Fans can receive updates about upcoming events and races at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, as well as the all-new NASCAR Tracks App for the latest speedway news.

