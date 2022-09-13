Commemorative Souvenir Bass Pro Shops Night Race Program Available for Free in Both Print and Digital Formats

To help race fans enjoy this weekend’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway, whether they are enjoying the race at the track or watching from the comfort of their homes, track officials are making the 70-page commemorative souvenir program available for free in both printed and digital formats.



The souvenir program has been reformatted in a Broadway Play "Playbill" style size that is more convenient for fans to carry with them while they are at the track. The printed programs will be available to guests at a variety of locations on property during the event, including the BMS Guest Services locations, BMS souvenir stands, BMS operated camp grounds and BMS ticket booths.



To access the digital version of the program, please click here or visit the Bristol Motor Speedway website. Be on the lookout for email messages from Speedway team members as well as invitations to download the program on any one of the BMS social media channels.



The program cover showcases memorable action shots from last year’s historic Bass Pro Shops Night Race weekend. The main feature story is a countdown of the Top 10 Wildest Finishes in Bristol Motor Speedway history. There’s also a preview story for each of the weekend’s races. The program also includes a weekend schedule, driver rosters and hero pages for the Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series teams, a Speed Reading section that highlights the many events and happenings going on during the weekend, a list of all of the past NASCAR winners at BMS and a detailed track map.



The 2022 commemorative Bass Pro Shops Night Race souvenir program was designed by Learfield-IMG College Publishing in Lexington, Ky.



The race weekend begins with Zane Smith, John Hunter Nemechek, Ben Rhodes and defending winner Chandler Smith battling for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series victory Thursday night in the UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics (Sept. 15, 9 p.m., FS1, MRN Radio). The rising stars in the ARCA Menards Series also will take on the challenging half-mile bullring in the Bush’s Beans 200 as part of the Thursday night doubleheader (Sept. 15, 6:30 p.m., FS1, MRN Radio).



On Friday, Sparks are sure to fly in the Food City 300, as NASCAR Xfinity Series favorites A.J. Allmendinger, Noah Gragson, Justin Allgaier, Ty Gibbs and Josh Berry will be trying to lock in their Playoff positions in the season’s final regular season race (Sept. 16, 7:30 p.m., USA Network, PRN Radio). The stars of the NASCAR Cup Series will take to the track on Saturday for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race (Sept. 17, 7:30 p.m., USA Network, PRN Radio), where you’ll get to see all your favorite drivers racing hard to advance in the first elimination race of the Playoffs.



To purchase tickets, please visit www.bristolmotorspeedway.com or call the BMS Ticket Sales Center at (866) 415-4158.

BMS PR