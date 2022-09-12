Mahoning Valley Speedway champions to be crowned this coming Saturday, September 17.Junk Car Races taking place Sunday afternoon, September 18

This coming Saturday evening, September 17 at 5:00 pm Mahoning Valley Speedway will be crowning its 2022 division champions and there are no less than 26 drivers eligible to take respective crowns in the Modifieds, Late Models, Street Stocks, Sportsman Modifieds, Pro 4s, Hobby Stocks and Futures.

Beginning with the Modified division Kyle Strohl is looking to follow-up on his recent Mahoning Valley Speedway Hall of Fames Series title he just earned. Just five points behind him, however, is Lou Strohl and five-time champion Rod Snyder Jr., stands only seven points out of first. Also in the mix with mathematical shots are Brian DeFebo and Nick Baer.

Nick Ross will be seeking his second straight Late Model title but will have to be wary of Mark Hudson, Geno Steigerwalt and Mike VanFossen who, under the right set of circumstances, can come out on top. All have been running very well and can be expected to not make things easy for Ross.

In the Street Stocks Tommy Flanagan is looking to add that division’s championship to go along with a Late Model title. His work will be cut out for him though as Jillian Snyder sits just 10 points behind and another eight back is Todd Ahner. Also in the hunt is Mark Deysher who will need some luck on his side to gain a fourth Street Stock title.

Cody Kohler will be looking to become the first driver to win three consecutive Pro 4 titles. His three thus far are a class record. Tyler Stangle and Jake Kibler are statistically still in but Kohler is in the driver’s seat and controls his own destiny.

Not surprising the Hobby Stocks are coming down to the wire and although there are four drivers who can claim the top spot, it appears it will be a battle between Corey Edelman and Shayne Geist. With just 14 points separating the pair all attention will be on them. They have combined for 12 wins this year and nearly 200 laps led. Edelman is in line for a third title while Geist is in a quest of his first.

Parker Ahner is on the verge of claiming the Futures title. Thanks to a single season high six wins including a record four in a row, he needs a top-10 finish over Maggie Yeakel and Makayla Kohler in order to secure the crown.

If he does accomplish the feat history will be made as it would be the first time that brothers won back-to-back championship in the same class. Last year Greyson Ahner was the champ and interestingly with the same car Parker is wheeling.

The Futures race will be 20 laps and sponsored by Kutz Racing who will be adding extra money into their purse.

Races will begin at 5:00 pm.

Pit gates open at 11:00 am. Early paid practice will take place from noon to 2:30 pm. Warm-ups begin at 3:00 pm. Adult grandstand admission is $14. Pits are $40. Driver sign-ins are from 2:00 pm – 3:15 pm.

More racing will take place on Sunday afternoon when Old School Promotions presents Junk Car races.

Now entering its fourth edition of the annual event, Junk Car races have quickly become a fan and driver favorite attraction. These are the same events staged locally at Lorah’s Farm, the West End Farr and the Carbon County Fair.

General admission to Sunday’s races are $10 which gives access to both grandstands and pits. Pit gates open at 11:00 am for sign-ins and up until 1:45 pm. Admission for driver and car is $25.

The top three finishers in each heat will receive $100, $50 and $25 respectively. The main event will award the winner $600 with $200 for second and $100 to third.

Anyone needing additional information can call Tim Strohl at 610-826-7284. Rules are posted on the Mahoning Valley Speedway website at the following link:

http://www.mahoningvalley- speedway.com/uploads/1/1/8/6/ 11865016/mvs_2019_junk_car_ rules.pdf

Please log onto the official Mahoning Valley Speedway website at www.mahoningvalley-speedway. com or on Facebook at Mahoning Valley Speedway for updated info and news. Mahoning Valley Speedway is located on PA route 443 just a few miles west of Lehighton.

MVS PR