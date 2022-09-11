Quick Results Grandview Speedway - September 10, 2022

Racing next weekend at Grandview Speedway will be the Freedom 76 racing weekend, with two days of action. It will be the T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds and the T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman in another NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Racing Series program.

The Freedom 76 weekend begins on Friday, September 16 with the 9th annual Freedom 38 Sportsman Championship race paying $2000 to the winner, along with qualifying events plus practice time for Modified drivers wishing to participate in the Freedom 76.

On Friday, pit gates open at 3 pm with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm. and racing at 7:30 pm. Adult Grandstand admission is just $5, while children ages 11 and under are admitted for free. Pit admission on Friday is $35, and no license is required. There is no rain date for the Friday event.

On Saturday, September 17, the 52nd annual Freedom 76 will be run for the 358 Modifieds paying $30,060 to the winner. The program will include qualifying heats, consolation races, a cash dash along with the Schaeffer Racing Minuteman 20 leading to the 76-lap championship feature. Pit gates open at 9 am for inspections, Grandstand ticket windows open at 3 pm. with racing starting at 7 pm. Fans will be able to enter the Grandstand areas between 9 am. and 12 Noon to reserve seats with blankets.

Adult Grandstand tickets on Saturday will be $40, while children ages 6-11 are $10, with children ages 5 and under admitted for free. Pit admission will be $45, and no license is required. There will be no advanced tickets sold for this event, and the rain date is Saturday, September 24.

For the Freedom 76, the tire rules for the event are as follows, ANY American Racer tire and compound, but it must be the Grandview Speedway tread pattern. Further 358 Modified rules are available on the speedway website or again, any questions please call Cliff Quinn at 484-357-2587 or Ed Scott at 610-298-2408. Entry forms for the Modified competitors are available on the speedway website at www.grandviewspeedway.com under the Freedom 76 tab. Early entry will save the drivers on the entry fee.

Saturday, September 24 will feature Round 9 with the Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage Cars in action starting at 7 pm. Pit gates open at 2 pm., Grandstand gates open at 6 pm. Grandstand admission will be $10, with children ages 12 and under admitted for free. Pit admission is $30 for the Outlaw Racing Series event. This event will run as long as the date is not needed as the Freedom 76 rain date.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through September, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

T.P. TRAILER NASCAR MODIFIED FEATURE FINISH (30 laps): RON HARING JR., Craig Whitmoyer, Bobby Trapper Jr., Tim Buckwalter, Jared Umbenhauer, Jeff Strunk, Eric Biehn, Craig Von Dohren, Brett Gilmore, Doug Manmiller, Kevin Hirthler, Mike Lisowski, Mike Gular, Kyle Lilick, Brad Arnold, Dave Dissinger, Brett Kressley, Kevin Graver Jr., Briggs Danner, Dan Waisempacher, Mark Kratz, Justin Grim, Ryan Grim, Joe Funk, Jesse Leiby, John Willman, Nate Brinker, Dylan Swinehart, , Meme DeSantis

DID NOT QUALIFY: Steve Swinehart, Ryan Beltz, Chris Gambler, Ryan Lilick, Cory Merkel, Lex Shive, Bobby Gunther-Walsh, Ray Swinehart, Duane Howard

2022 T.P. TRAILER MODIFIED TRACK CHAMPION – Craig Von Dohren (His 13th at the track)

T.P. TRUCK EQUIPMENT NASCAR SPORTSMAN FEATURE FINISH (25 laps): BRIAN HIRTHLER, Michael Burrows, Adrianna Delliponti, Cody Manmiller, Dakota Kohler, Dylan Hoch, Jimmy Leiby, Cole Stangle, Jesse Landis, Josh Adams, Mike Schneck Jr., Steve Young, Decker Swinehart, Keith Haring, Matt Clay, Zach Steffy, Kaitlyn Bailey, Kyle Smith, Kenny Bock, Nathan Mohr, Parker Guldin, Nathan Horn, Chris Esposito, Mike Myers, Ryan Graver, Jesse Hirthler

DID NOT QUALIFY: Joey Vaccaro, Mark Gaugler, Kyle Hartzell, Molly Struss, Xavier Sprague, Troy Conrad, Logan Bauman, Mark Mohr, Colton Perry, Brad Force, Gage Phillips

2022 T.P. TRUCK EQUIPMENT SPORTSMAN CHAMPION – Brian Hirthler (His 3rd at the track)

UPCOMING EVENTS –

Friday, September 16 – 9th annual FREEDOM 38 CHAMPIONSHIP for T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman $2000 to win, plus Modified practice – 7:30 pm.

Saturday, September 17 – 52nd annual FREEDOM 76 MODIFIED CHAMPIONSHIP for T.P. Trailer Modifieds $30,060 to win – 7 pm.

Saturday, September 24 - Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 7 pm. (Rain date for Freedom 76)

Saturday, October 15 - Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 7 pm.

