Reed Races To Hornet World Championship At Macon Speedway

Nearly 100 cars were pitside for GRIZ FM 98.1 night presented by Miles Chevrolet at Macon Speedway. Headlining the Hall Of Fame drivers night were the Hornet World Championship special and the POWRi Engler Machine & Tool Micros presented by Bailey Chassis.

Decatur, IL driver, Brady Reed came back to Macon Speedway to race for the 5 foot trophy and it turned out to be a great decision. Reed started on the front row of the 20-lap main event and led every lap to claim the victory. Allan Harris, Tristin Quinlan, Billy Mason, and Cody Fleming completed the top five.

Brendan Ramer led the first four laps of the Vintage Racing of Illinois feature before Kraig Hughes flexed his muscles to take over. Hughes led through lap 13 but with two to go, Eric Rebholz took the top spot. Rebholz held on for the final two laps for the close feature win. Hughes, Ramer, Jerry Vance, and Dylan Davis completed the top five.

Braden Johnson took the lead from the start in the 20-lap main event for the Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models. Timmy Dick and Colby Sheppard followed but no one really challenged the Taylorville, IL wheelman. Johnson was followed at the finish by Sheppard, Colby Eller, Curtis Eller, and Ryan Miller.

Mason City, IL driver, Austin Lynn started up front in the 20-lap BillingsleyRewards.com Modified feature. Despite making a rare Macon appearance, Lynn was hooked up on the top lane and pulled away after each of the many restarts. Division point leader Rodney Standerfer made his way from row three to take the second spot, while Guy Taylor, Tim Luttrell, and Alan Crowder completed the top five.

Many time Pro Mod feature winner, Guy Taylor of Springfield, IL, added another trophy to the case on Saturday night. Taylor took the lead on lap one and raced to another convincing victory. Zach Taylor, Maxx Emerson, Dean Holt, and Chad Ziegler rounded out the top five.

The 51 Bistro Street Stock feature came down to a race between Terry Reed and Jim Ransom, the front row starters in the 15-lap event. Reed led lap-after-lap but Ransom was waiting for a mistake. That mistake came with a couple laps to go but Ransom wasn’t able to clear the leader after Reed missed his mark in turn two. Reed recovered nicely and went on to claim the victory. Ransom, Darrell Dick, Andy Zahnd, and Brad Peters completed the top five.

Warsaw, IN driver Craig Ronk is always among the favorites when he shows up in the POWRi Engler Machine & Tool Micros presented by Bailey Chassis. Ronk has the 1/5-mile oval figured out and proved his strength again as he beat Daryn Stark, Eric Braundmeier, Chad Elliott, and Cole Tinsley to the finish. The race was a special event, running for POWRi national points in addition to Macon local track points.

Macon Speedway will be back in action Saturday, September 17 for the KerbyStrong Foundation night. The Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models, BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds, and Weddle Performance Engines Sportsman will all run for extra payout money. The three classes are divisions that the late Kerby Damery competed in at the speedway. DIRTcar Pro Mods, 51 Bistro Street Stocks, DIRTcar Hornets, and Micros By Bailey Chassis will also race.

Feature Rundowns (Top 10’s)

Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models

14J-Braden Johnson[Taylorville, IL]; 2. 27-Colby Sheppard[Williamsville, IL]; 3. 10C-Colby Eller[Taylorville, IL]; 4. T22-Curtis Eller[Taylorville, IL]; 5. 11-Ryan Miller[Lincoln, IL]; 6. 9B-Brandon Miller[Broadwell, IL]; 7. 16C-Tristan Coleman[Lincoln, IL]; 8. 33H-Roben Huffman[Midland, IL]; 9. 122-Timmy Dick[Monticello, IL]

BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds

72A-Austin Lynn[Mason City, IL]; 2. 28-Rodney Standerfer[Summerfield, IL]; 3. 4T-Guy Taylor[Springfield, IL]; 4. 99-Tim Luttrell[Riverton, IL]; 5. 87C-Alan Crowder[Elwin, IL]; 6. 28S-Joe Strawkas[Buffalo, IL]; 7. 78-Maxx Emerson[Taylorville, IL]; 8. 35-Clark Robertson[Shelbyville, IL]; 9. 33-Josh Robb[Mt. Zion, IL]; 10. 12-Dean Holt[Decatur, IL]

DIRTcar Pro Mods

4T-Guy Taylor[Springfield, IL]; 2. 8Z-Zach Taylor[Springfield, IL]; 3. 78-Maxx Emerson[Taylorville, IL]; 4. 12-Dean Holt[Decatur, IL]; 5. 37-Chad Ziegler[Oakwood, IL]; 6. 7B-Brian Burns[Bethany, IL]; 7. 10-Adam Rhoades[Clinton, IL]; 8. 15C-Kevin Crowder[Argenta, IL]; 9. J13-Justin Coffey[Stonington, IL]; 10. Z24-Taryn Page[Decatur, IL]

Vintage Racing Of Illinois

55 Eric Rebholz; 2. 13 Kraig Hughes; 3. 22k Brendan Ramer; 4. 59 Jerry Vance; 5. 29 Dylan Davis; 6. 95 Matt Ramer

51 Bistro Street Stocks

11-Terry Reed[Cerro Gordo, IL]; 2. R1-Jim Ransom[Williamsport, IL]; 3. 22-Darrell Dick[Monticello, IL]; 4. 2Z-Andy Zahnd[White Heath, IL]; 5. 78B-Brad Peters[Stonington, IL]; 6. 21E-Eric Boomer[Bethany, IL]; 7. 08-Brian R Dasenbrock[Decatur, IL]; 8. 80-Brian J Dasenbrock[Decatur, IL]; 9. 21-Jaret Duff[Maroa, IL]; 10. T5-Gene Reed[Hammond, IL]

Hornets (World Championship)

324-Brady Reed[Decatur, IL]; 2. 3H-Allan Harris[Chatham, IL]; 3. 95Q-Tristin Quinlan[Decatur, IL]; 4. 357-Billy Mason[Brownstown, IL]; 5. 34-Cody Fleming[Decatur, IL]; 6. 33H-Mike Gossett[Decatur, IL]; 7. 26A-Michael McKay[Springfield, IL]; 8. 20B-Bridget Fulton[Marissa, IL]; 9. 72-Kadien Armour[Mount Pulaski, IL]; 10. 20-Casey Eskew[Springfield, IL]

POWRi Engler Machine & Tool Micros By Bailey Chassis

94-Craig Ronk[1]; 2. 55S-Daryn Stark[2]; 3. 1E-Eric Braundmeier[4]; 4. 65E-Chad Elliott[7]; 5. 00T-Cole Tinsley[5]; 6. 27-Kyle Barker[8]; 7. 24G-Greyson Springer[12]; 8. 18-Aidan Leingang[10]; 9. 40-Devin Feger[13]; 10. 87-Collin Shain[17]

