Ross Chastain Delivers Speedy Bears to Kids at AdventHealth Shawnee Mission

Just in time for National Teddy Bear Day, NASCAR Cup Series star Ross Chastain delivered Speedy Bears to local children Friday at Advent Health Shawnee Mission.

The visit was part of the NASCAR Foundation’s Speedy Bear Brigade powered by Kaulig Racing, which delivered 2,800 NASCAR-themed Teddy Bears to nearly 70 hospitals across the United States and Mexico. Chastain was joined by Kansas Speedway President Pat Warren and AdventHealth Mid-America Region CEO Sam Huenergardt.

Warren carried 40 of the speedy bears to Shawnee Mission in the Kansas Speedway pace car. He was then met by Huenergardt and Chastain, who helped pass out the stuffed toys on a very special National Teddy Bear Day.

“NASCAR drivers have an exemplary track record of making a difference in the community, and we’re extremely pleased that Ross made an impact in ours today,” said Kansas Speedway President Pat Warren. “Putting smiles on the faces of young people in need is a win for our community and our sport.”

The TrackHouse driver greeted children outside the B.E Smith Family Center. He signed hero cards and captured photos with the kids, who posed with their Speedy Bears in front of his colorfully designed AdventHealth No. 1 Chevrolet.

The Speedy Bear Brigade is now in its sixth year and has travelled to multiple hospitals and medical centers throughout its existence. Just last month, The NASCAR Foundation visited children in Mexico for the first time since its inception, taking the NASCAR-themed Teddy Bears international.

NASCAR Fans are encouraged to join the Speedy Bear Brigade by making a $25 donation to The NASCAR Foundation to sponsor a Speedy Bear and send an inspirational message to a child in the hospital. Donate today by visiting www.NASCARfoundation.org/ speedy.

After spending the afternoon with the children at AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, Chastain made his way over to Kansas Speedway to get ready for Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 presented by Barstool Sportsbook.

Following a pre-race concert by Craig Morgan and a performance of “God Bless the USA” by Lee Greenwood, Chastain and all the other drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series will battle it out in the penultimate race of the Playoffs’ Round of 16.

For ticketing information and further details regarding the upcoming race weekend at Kansas Speedway, visit www.kansasspeedway.com.

Kansas Speedway PR