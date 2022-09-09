Legends Tour Series Announces $2,000 to Win Purse for Roseville Oct 1

The highly-anticipated return of the Legends Tour Series to Roseville’s All American Speedway on October 1 will carry an outstanding purse, with sponsors stepping up to pay $2,000 to the 35-lap race winner and $750 to win the 15-lap B-Main. The event will be the return of INEX Legends racing to Roseville since 2019 and is during the popular ARCA Menards Series West NAPA AUTO PARTS 150 weekend at the one-third mile.

October 1 will also be an INEX regional qualifier and the final INEX points race weekend on the West Coast. An optional Friday practice session will also be offered.

Cosgrove Custom Pools presents the feature winner purse. They offer design and craftsmanship for not just the pool, but all outdoor living environments and have been featured in Aqua Magazine. Cascading Falls Inc. of Roseville will present the B-Main prize. They are a family owner and operated outdoor landscaping business that handles both design and installation.

In addition to the 35-lap feature and 15-lap B-Main, the Legends will participate in a pair of 15-minute practices, time trials, and eight-lap heat races. The NAPA 150 and its supporting divisions will be broadcast live on FloRacing. A near sell-out crowd is expected with local championships on tap as well.

The Legends Tour Series has seen six different winners in seven races in 2022. Its next event will be the Harvest Classic on September 24 at Madera Speedway.

Legends Tour Series is presented by: Cen Cal Glass, Kleen Blast, Beeler Industries, All Pro Powder Coating, All Pro Pest Service, Cosgrove Custom Pools, and Cascading Falls Inc. Legends Tour Series can be found on Facebook.

2022 Legends Tour Schedule (Subject to Change)

March 26 Stockton 99 Speedway Winner: Cody Winchel

April 23 Lakeport Speedway Winner: Cameron Austin

May 14 Madera Speedway Winner: Brendan Ruzbarsky

June 25 Madera Speedway Winner: Robby Czub

July 16 Ukiah Speedway Winner: Cody Winchel

July 30 Madera Speedway Winner: Jake Bollman

August 13 Stockton 99 Speedway Winner: Ethan Nascimento

September 24 Madera Speedway

October 1 All American Speedway

October 8 Stockton 99 Speedway

November 19 Championship Awards Banquet

DRIVER PROFILE:

#51 Brendan Ruzbarsky

Division: Pro

Hometown: Tracy, Calif.

Sponsors: Hacienda Pools, Cen-Cal Glass, David’s Racing Products, Altwell CBD, Pentair

AAS PR