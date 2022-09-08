Hall Of Fame Drivers Night Features 7 Divisions at Macon Speedway

Race fans are down to the final three weeks to catch the exciting action at Macon Speedway, this season. The first of which is this Saturday, September 10 as GRIZ 98.1 FM Hall Of Fame Night presented by Mile Chevrolet will feature seven divisions on a night that honors Macon Speedway’s former drivers.

The Vintage Racing Of Illinois Series will be in town for its only visit of the season. The series features cars from years gone by and brings back great memories. The fact that they race aggressively for the trophy in heats and a feature makes it even better. It’s the perfect class to have on a night where the track honors its drivers of the past.

With just three races left, Taylorville, IL driver Colby Eller is closing in on his first track championship. Eller has a 28-point lead in the Decatur Building Trades DIRTcar Pro Late Model class, while Ryan Miller holds onto second. Braden Johnson is within striking distance in third, while Colby Sheppard and Rockett Bennett round out the top five.

Racing veteran Rodney Standerfer, from Summerfield, IL, sits atop the BillingsleyRewards.com DIRTcar Modified points, having claimed four feature wins. Standerfer holds a 38-point lead on Guy Taylor. Alan Crowder, Tim Luttrell, and Zach Taylor complete the top five in points.

The aforementioned Guy Taylor not only is in the running for the Modified championship, he is very likely to claim the Pro Mod championship at the track. In fact, Taylor could mathematically lock it up this week or next if everything plays out right. He currently has a 106-point lead and the most points a driver can accumulate in a night is 60. His nephew, Zach Taylor, is second in points, followed by Kevin Crowder, Maxx Emerson, and Matt Milner.

Cerro Gordo, IL driver Terry Reed will most likely clinch the 51 Bistro Street Stock championship this week, having a 174-point lead on Nick Macklin. Bobby Beiler, Brian Dasenbrock, and Jaret Duff are others in the top five.

Tristin Quinlan and Billy Mason are the two drivers battling for the DIRTcar Hornet championship at the track. Quinlan holds a 30 point lead. Brady Reed, Taryn Page, and Jeremy Reed round out the top five.

Rounding out Saturday’s classes will be the Micros By Bailey Chassis. This will be a sanctioned POWRi Engler Machine & Tool Micro special event, paying $700 to win. John Barnard leads the Macon division standings as well as the POWRi national points. The Sherman, IL driver was the 2020 champion at the track.

Following Saturday night’s action, only the September 17 and September 24 events remain. Saturday, September 17th will be KerbyStrong Foundation night, featuring special events with extra pay for the Pro Lates, Modifieds, and Sportsman. Saturday, September 24th will be BRANDT Season Championship night.

Pit gates open this Saturday night at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps are at 6:00, and racing is at 7:00 PM. Grandstand admission is $15, while kids 11 and under are free.

Macon Speedway PR