Job Seekers, Do We Have an Opportunity for You; Be a Part of the Talladega Superspeedway Team as Hiring Events for the Oct. 1-2 YellaWood 500 Weekend are set

Job seekers take note! Talladega Superspeedway will be hosting hiring events within the next week - beginning this Saturday - for those interested in being a part of one of the most exciting event fall weekends in all of sports, featuring the Oct. 2 YellaWood 500 NASCAR Cup Series race, part of a NASCAR Playoffs Tripleheader weekend.

The YellaWood 500 will be the second race in the premier series Round of 12 in the championship battle while Saturday, Oct. 1, will see a doubleheader with the Chevy Silverado 250 for the Camping World Truck Series and the Sparks 300 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

The Event Staff hiring events will take place inside the hallowed grounds of the iconic, 2.66-mile state-of-the-art motorsports facility on the following dates:

Saturday, Sept. 10 – 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 15 – 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Those who are selected to be a part of the Talladega Superspeedway team will help create memorable moments and welcome fans from across the country in an enjoyable, stress-free environment to NASCAR’s Most Competitive venue, the biggest and baddest race track on the planet.

For the two hiring events, a host of positions are available and will be showcased in Guest Services, Security, Operations, Ticketing and Emergency Services. Some of the positions include Ushers, Gate Ambassadors, Tram Drivers, Security for Garage, Talladega Garage Experience and gates, Landscaping, general maintenance, ticket sellers, parking attendances and EMS/Fire Services.

Applicants can enter Speedway property off of Speedway Blvd. (address is 3366 Speedway Blvd., Talladega, AL) and follow the signs. For more information, applicants can log onto www.careers.nascar.com or call Speedway Guest Services 256-761-4747. In addition, TSS is also seeking volunteer groups to participate, and groups will receive compensation. To inquire, again, call 256-761-4747.

TSS PR