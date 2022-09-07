Lakeside And Caney Valley Speedway Next For Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series

NASCAR Weekend in Kansas City is not complete without a little dirt, and the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network is set to serve it up on Thursday, September 8 at Lakeside Speedway.

Roughly eight miles from Kansas Speedway, the Thursday showdown is part of a two-night run through the state of Kansas, with both happening only minutes from start boundaries. Rolling southwest from the half-mile oval, the series will take on Caney Valley Speedway in Caney, Kan. on Saturday, September 10, which is just north of the Oklahoma line.

The second time the tour will visit Lakeside Speedway this year, the August visit saw a thrilling last corner pass for the win by Blake Hahn over Matt Covington to become the seventh winner in just as many trips to the Kansas oval since 2007. Previous winners include Gary Wright (2007), Wayne Johnson (2008), Brian Brown (2016), Aaron Reutzel (2017), Seth Bergman (2018), and Sam Hafertepe, Jr. (2021).

Thursday’s show is co-sanctioned with the ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps and includes B-Mods ($700 to win) and E-Mods ($1,000 to win). Sprint Cars will race for $3,000 to win, $400 to start.

On September 8, Pits will be open for teams to pull in all afternoon. Grandstands open at 6:00 P.M. with racing at 8:00 P.M. (CDT). Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and military, $10 for youth (13-15), and free for kids 12 and under. Pits are $40. Lakeside Speedway is located at 5615 Wolcott Dr. in Kansas City, Kan. For more information on the track, call (913) 299-9206 or log onto http://www. lakesidespeedway.net.

The fifth time the tour has taken on Caney Valley Speedway, the $4,000 to win, $400 to start, Sooner/Shocker Showdown, like Lakeside, is the second time the tour has been there in 2022. There during Speedweek, Canada’s Dylan Westbrook took the win, making three straight races topped by a Hills Racing driver, with Sam Hafertepe, Jr. taking the win in 2020. The only other visit occurred in 1993, with Gary Wright winning.

Featuring fireworks following the races, the night is co-sanctioned with the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley's Racing Products and will also include Factory Stocks, Pure Stocks, and USRA Tuners. Pits will be open during the day for teams to pull in. Grandstands open at 5:00 P.M. with racing at 7:00 P.M. (CDT). Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors, and free for kids 12 and under. Pits are $40. Caney Valley Speedway is located at CR 1300 in Caney, Kan. More info on the Speedway can be found at http://www. caneyvalleyspeedway.net or by calling the track at (620) 330-0485.

The 2022 season will mark the 31st year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, the ASCS Nation includes Regional Tours that encompass both wing and non-wing competition.

For fans not able to attend, the series can be seen live on two platforms, with RaceOnTexas.com on FloRacing.com featuring National Tour events in tandem. Both are subscription-based sites. FloRacing.com is $20 per month, billed annually at $150 per year. RaceOnTexas.com All Access is $39.99 per month.

For other news, notes, and information on any of the tours under the ASCS banner, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com , follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Quick Notes:

Who: American Sprint Car Series

Where: Lakeside Speedway (Kansas City, KS) / Caney Valley Speedway (Caney, KS)

When: Thurs. Sept. 8 and Sat. Sept. 10

Times and Other Info (Lakeside Speedway):

ASCS National vs. ASCS Warrior

Pits Gate: 4:00 P.M.

Grandstands: 6:00 P.M.

Draw: 5:45 P.M. – 6:15 P.M.

Driver’s Meeting: 6:30 P.M.

Hot Laps: 7:00 P.M.

Racing: 8:00 P.M.

Muffler Rule: Open

RACEceiver: 454.000

Prices:

Pit Pass: $40

Admission: $25

Kids 12 and under: Free

Contact Info:

Address: 5615 Wolcott Dr. Kansas City, KS 66109

Phone: (913) 299-9206

Website: http:// lakesidespeedway.net

Facebook: https://www. facebook.com/lakesidespeedway. kansascity

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ Lakeside_Spdwy

Times and Other Info (Caney Valley Speedway):

ASCS National vs. ASCS Sooner

Pits: 4:00 P.M.

Grandstands: 5:00 P.M.

Draw: 4:30 P.M. – 5:00 P.M.

Driver’s Meeting: 5:15 P.M.

Hot Laps: 6:00 P.M.

Racing: 7:00 P.M.

Muffler: Open

RACEceiver: 454.000

Prices:

Tickets: $20

Seniors: $15

Kids 12 & Under: Free

Contact Info:

Phone: (620) 330-0485

Address: 1324 County Rd. 1600 Caney, KS 67333

Website: http://www. caneyvalleyspeedway.net

Facebook: https://www. facebook.com/ Caneyvalleyspeedway

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ CaneySpeedway

2022 Race Winners: Wayne Johnson – 4 (3/18 – Devil's Bowl Speedway; 6/18 – Boothill Speedway, 6/25 - I-70 Motorsports Park; 7/23 – I-30 Speedway); Derek Hagar – 3 (3/25 – I-30 Speedway; 6/17 – Texarkana 67 Speedway; 9/5 – Lake Ozark Speedway); Tim Crawley – 2 (7/22 – Batesville Motor Speedway; 7/26 – Tulsa Speedway); Dylan Westbrook – 2 (5/28 – Lake Ozark Speedway; 7/27 – Caney Valley Speedway); Blake Hahn – 2 (8/2 – Lakeside Speedway, 9/2 – Lake Ozark Speedway); Matt Covington – 2 (7/1 – Boone County Raceway; 7/28 – 81-Speedway); Sam Hafertepe, Jr. – 1 (5/29 – Thunderbird Speedway; 8/4 – Knoxville Raceway); Seth Bergman – 1 (3/19 – Devil's Bowl Speedway); Aaron Reutzel – 2 (3/26 – I-30 Speedway; 8/6 – Knoxville Raceway); Jake Bubak – 1 (7/2 – WaKeeney Speedway); Zach Blurton – 1 (7/3 – WaKeeney Speedway); Gunner Ramey - 1 (7/15 – U.S. 36 Raceway); Brian Brown – 1 (8/5 – Knoxville Raceway);

2022 Driver Points (Top 15): 1. Blake Hahn 2,691; 2. Wayne Johnson 2,623; 3. Tim Crawley 2,578; 4. Matt Covington 2,540; 5. Jason Martin 2,523; 6. Brandon Anderson 2,380; 7. Landon Britt 2,201; 8. Landon Crawley 2,194; 9. Kyler Johnson 2,180; 10. Ryan Bickett 2,076; 11. Dylan Postier 2,001; 12. Garet Williamson 1,851; 13. Dylan Opdahl 1,685; 14. Dylan Westbrook 1,493 15. Dale Howard 1,120;

ASCS PR