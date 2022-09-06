Kansas Speedway Enhances Fan Experience for Sept. 9-11 Race Weekend

Kansas Speedway has made some major upgrades to the venue just in time for the Hollywood Casino 400 presented by Barstool Sportsbook. Fan amenities and certain locations within the track have been reconstructed to enrich the overall fan experience for the Sept. 9-11 weekend.

“These changes are all about bringing our passionate fans even closer to the excitement than ever before,” said Kansas Speedway President Pat Warren. “Fan experience is such a huge part of what we do here at Kansas Speedway, and we truly want to make the upcoming race weekend one that everyone will enjoy and remember.”

The Midway is among many locations throughout the venue to undergo changes. Previously, the Midway was located outside ticket gate B, and has remained largely unchanged since 2001. Now, the new and improved Midway will be located inside ticket Gate B, allowing fans to enjoy all the merchandise and vendors within the gates of the Speedway. This also brings fans closer to the interactive displays and experiences that are available during the race weekend.

The Midway will feature various entertainment acts and driver Q&As throughout the weekend on the Trackside Live stage. The traveling VAU Fallen Heroes Memorial Wall will also be on display in the Midway, accompanied by a mahogany battlefield cross sculpture. The exhibit is part of a weekend-long tribute to our nation’s service members and first responders, in honor of Sunday’s day of remembrance.

Like the Midway, the WISE Power FanWalk hasn’t seen many upgrades since the early 2000s, however, the upcoming race weekend at Kansas Speedway will provide increased fan access to drivers and teams. The new Garage Experience, offered ahead of Sunday’s race, will significantly enhance the FanWalk by granting up-close views of the NASCAR Cup Series garages and the cars within them. Fans can peer inside as the crews tweak, test and tune all the different aspects of their race cars ahead of the action.

The Red Carpet Driver Walk is another new addition to the WISE Power FanWalk. On Sunday, prior to the Hollywood Casino 400 Presented by Barstool Sportsbook, fans can line the Red Carpet with their sharpies at the ready, as the stars of the NASCAR Cup Series make their way to the 1948 VIP room in the media center.

The WISE Power FanWalk ticket is $15 on Friday and Saturday and only valid with grandstand ticket or RV admission. Fans can access the FanWalk on Sunday by purchasing a pre-race pass, priced at $75 and free to season ticket holders.

The Hospitality Village, a premier destination for large groups attending races at Kansas Speedway, also has a new location, just inside the Gate C entrance. The previous village site, the GEICO Turn 1 Terrace, will be converted into an additional campground featuring 16 new terrace spaces, all with an exceptional view overlooking the 1.5-mile track. It will also include 40 non-terrace spaces.

The weekend gets rolling on Friday, Sept. 9, with the Kansas Lottery 200, the last race in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs’ Round of 10. The racing continues Saturday with a doubleheader, featuring the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ Kansas Lottery 300 and the ARCA Menards Series’ Kansas Lottery 150.

Then on Sunday, following a pre-race concert by country music star and U.S. army veteran Craig Morgan, and a performance of “God Bless the USA” by Lee Greenwood, drivers from the NASCAR Cup Series will compete in the Hollywood Casino 400 presented by Barstool Sportsbook – the penultimate race in the Playoffs’ Round of 16.

Admission to the pre-race concert is free with purchase of ticket to Sunday’s race. For more details on the recent upgrades to the Kansas Speedway fan experience and additional ticket information, please visit www.kansasspeedway.com.

Kansas Speedway PR