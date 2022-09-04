Mike Muffley Tribute Hall of Fame Series race set for this coming Saturday at Mahoning Valley Speedway.Modifieds to run in 40 & 39 lap features

Mahoning Valley Speedway returns to action this coming Saturday, September 10 at 6:00 pm with the fifth and final segment of the Mahoning Valley Speedway Hall of Fame Series (MVSHoFS) and the Mike Muffley Tribute.

The evening will pay homage to another great in the long list of Hall of Fame stars with a tribute to a champion driver who etched a lasting impression on the local racing scene, especially at Mahoning Valley Speedway.

Mike Muffley started his driving career in the early 1950s. He is the 1961 champion at Mahoning which at that time was a dirt surface. During that era he became one of the top stars under the Lehighton Stock Car Racing Association banner. He not only raced Mahoning but a number of other area tracks including the Lehighton Fairgrounds, Pocono Sunrise Speedway, Skyline Speedway, Dorney Park Speedway and several others.

As a driver Muffley was fearsome competitor who always did his best while at the same time was a very clean and respectable racer. It wasn’t surprising that he would go out of his way to help a fellow racer and would never turn away the chance to meet with fans.

After Mahoning Valley shut down in 1963 and then reopened in 1970 as the current asphalt layout of today, Muffley was among the many drivers who made it his weekly venue. Racing for car owner LeRoy Goldberg, it was at that time he became associated with his popular #79 coupe. Together they became quite the formidable team throughout the early to mid-1970s.

A neat fact about the Goldberg/Muffley operation was their shop being located adjacent to the speedway and Mike would simply drive the car over to the track each week.

Another rare distinction Muffley holds is having won on both dirt and asphalt Mahoning surfaces, something that only a select few have done.

Mike passed away on March 9, 1978. He was inducted into the Dorney Park Speedway/Mahoning Valley Speedway Hall of Fame in 2021.

The Modifieds will compete for 79 laps but do so in twin features of 40 and 39. Mike’s family have done a terrific job of raising additional monies to be awarded and continue to do so as the race nears.

With this being the final leg of the MVSHoFS the respective titles will be decided as well for the Modifieds, Street Stocks and Hobby Stocks.

In the Modifieds Kyle Strohl holds the lead by 19 points over Brian DeFebo. Also in the hunt are Lou Strohl and Austin Kochenash.

MVSHoFS Street Stock point leader TJ Gursky will be seeking his unprecedented eighth Mahoning championship. However, Johnny Bennett and Matt Schlenker will be doing their best to not make that happen.

As expected the Hobby Stocks are also close with Cody Boehm ahead of Corey Edelman by a mere five markers. Matter of fact the top five which also includes Jacob Boehm, Shayne Geist and Ryan Berger all have a shot to win the crown.

A draw for heat line-ups and redraw for the features will take place. While there is a separate point tally for the MVSHoFS, all drivers signed in will additionally receive 50 show-up points towards the regular season championship with the exception of the Futures which who will collect regular points.

The MVSHoFS is a special five race series run amongst the Modifieds, Street Stocks and Hobby Stocks and pays tribute to select individuals who have been inducted into the Dorney Park Speedway/Mahoning Valley Speedway Hall of Fame at the America on Wheels Museum in Allentown.

Also in action will be the Futures which will be racing in a 20-lap feature sponsored by Kutz Racing. The Kutz’s have been collecting lap money for the race and have noted that the winner will receive an additional $42 and a larger winner’s check.

The East Coast TQ Midgets will be on the card to make for a great night of competition at the paved ¼-mile oval.

Pit gates open at 11:00 am. Early paid practice will take place from noon to 3:00 pm. Warm-ups begin at 4:00 pm. Adult grandstand admission is $20. Pits are $45. Driver sign-ins are from 3:00 pm – 4:15 pm. Racing begins at 6:00 pm.

Please log onto the official Mahoning Valley Speedway website at www.mahoningvalley-speedway. com or on Facebook at Mahoning Valley Speedway for updated info and news. Mahoning Valley Speedway is located on PA route 443 just a few miles west of Lehighton.

MVS PR