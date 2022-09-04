Smith Wins Restricted Thriller During Opening Night of Dual at Delta

Castro Valley’s Andrew Smith won a thrilling Restricted feature during the opening night of the Dual at Delta, taking the victory on the 1/7th mile dirt track by just .045 seconds at the stripe. Smith was one of four winners at Delta Speedway presented by Valley Strong Credit Union on Saturday night.



Tracy’s Kyle Fernandez led the Restricted field from the pole position and encountered lapped traffic by lap seven. He got loose on the backstretch and nearly gave up the lead to Smith. Smith then drove around the outside on the backstretch on the following lap to lead lap eight.



Fernandez took the top position back on lap ten. San Jose’s Nicholas Leonard, Jr. spun while being lapped and was hit by both Adrianna DeMartini of Brentwood and points leader Lucas Mauldin of Rancho Murieta, drawing a caution on lap 12. A four-car pileup ensued on the first restart attempt but all drivers were uninjured.



The leaders encountered traffic again on lap 18 with Smith in pursuit of Fernandez. Smith dove underneath Fernandez in turn four driving to the checkered flag, winning by a nose. DeMartini, Mauldin, and Nathan Ward rounded out the top-five.



Mattix Salmon won his first career Delta Speedway Super 600 feature, wire-to-wire, in the $500-to-win, 30-lap contest. Raio Salmon of Fresno and Cole Schroeder of Scottsdale, Ariz. raced side-by-side for third throughout the first half of the contest.



Jeffrey Pahule, Jr. of Brentwood spun in turn four for a lap 20 caution, erasing Mattix Salmon’s 2.7 second lead over the field. Salmon held the lead while Alex Panella of Stockton drove up into third past Schroeder on the restart. Salmon topped Jarrett Rogers of Hanford, Panella, Schroeder, and Raio Salmon at the finish.



The $500-to-win Non-Wing feature was an exciting one as well with many twists and turns. Bakersfield’s Taylor Mayhew stood tall at the end of the 30-lap main event. Stockton’s Nikko Panella charged from fifth to first on the opening lap before a pair of early caution flags flew over the speedway.



Visalia’s Jett Barnes drove underneath Panella to take the lead on lap three. Mayhew then used the inside to challenge Panella for second. Mike Graves of Stockton lost a wheel to bring out a yellow flag on lap 12. Mayhew showed his nose inside Barnes for the lead before another caution.



Panella drove to the outside of Mayhew for second, then nearly took the lead from Barnes. The leaders went three-wide with Mayhew knifing to the inside to lead lap 24. Barnes tried to answer back on the top but tagged the backstretch wall before a yellow flag for Austin Wood of Sacramento spinning. Mayhew held off a late run from Medford’s Ashton Torgerson for the win. Panella finished third followed by Jeffrey Pahule and Tyler Chamorro. Barnes slipped to sixth at the finish.



Maya Mauldin of Rancho Murieta won her second Jr. Sprint feature of the year, paying $200-to-win the 20-lap race. Mauldin drove around the outside of Jackson Tardiff of Vacaville at the green flag. Tardiff battled with Braxon Vasconcellos for second before they collided in turn three, with the spin requiring a caution on lap 15. Mauldin held off points leader Briggs Davis of Vacaville through a pair of restarts for the win. Haven Sherman of Citrus Heights finished third followed by Heston Stepps of Oakdale and Kyle Klagenberg of Arboga.



Delta Speedway hosts the second night of the Dual at Delta on September 4th with a complete night of points racing action. Grandstand gates open at 5pm with the drivers meeting at 5:30pm and hot laps to follow.



Delta Speedway Results – September 3, 2022 Points Race #11 Dual at Delta



SUPER 600 (30 LAPS)

1. 5-Mattix Salmon[1]; 2. 49-Jarrett Rogers[2]; 3. 12-Alex Panella[8]; 4. 3-Cole Schroeder[4]; 5. 21-Raio Salmon[3]; 6. 56-Cody Key[10]; 7. 4-Jett Yantis[6]; 8. 02-Ashton Torgerson[14]; 9. 88-Austin Torgerson[11]; 10. 73-Nikko Panella[7]; 11. 2C-Caden Stoll[9]; 12. 2-Austin Wood[5]; 13. 27-Brandon Carey[18]; 14. 32A-Colton Huelsmann[15]; 15. 44X-Jeffery Pahule[12]; 16. 63-Colton Key[19]; 17. 10R-Rylee Whitehouse[16]; 18. (DNF) 30-Isabel Barnes[17]; 19. (DNF) 19-Nate Matherly[13]; 20. (DNF) 91C-Colby Greig[20]



NON-WING (30 LAPS)

1. 2T-Taylor Mayhew[1]; 2. 02-Ashton Torgerson[4]; 3. 73-Nikko Panella[5]; 4. 44X-Jeffery Pahule[2]; 5. 81T-Tyler Chamorro[7]; 6. 55B-Jett Barnes[3]; 7. 77-Sage Bordenave[6]; 8. 35-Carsen Perkins[15]; 9. 88-Austin Torgerson[9]; 10. 28K-Kevin Carter[18]; 11. 20-Dalton Hill[10]; 12. 4X-Teagan Moles[17]; 13. 13D-Drew Laeber[22]; 14. 06-Brayden Abrew[23]; 15. 2-Austin Wood[8]; 16. 44B-Steve Bettanini[21]; 17. 27-Isabel Barnes[16]; 18. 82-Brent Brooks[14]; 19. (DNF) 4Q-Mike Graves[19]; 20. (DNF) 52-Joe Silva[20]; 21. (DNF) 4-Jett Yantis[11]; 22. (DNF) 23C-Cody Samuels[13]; 23. (DNF) 5-Mattix Salmon[12]



RESTRICTED (25 LAPS)

1. 33-Andrew Smith[3]; 2. 77K-Kyle Fernandez[1]; 3. 9-Adrianna DeMartini[2]; 4. 55X-Lucas Mauldin[4]; 5. 95-Nathan Ward[5]; 6. 25R-Brody Rubio[7]; 7. 76-TK OBrien[10]; 8. 10P-Peyton Whitehouse[6]; 9. 75-Josiah Vega[9]; 10. 66B-Blayden Graham[8]; 11. 4K-Khloe Cotton[13]; 12. 27C-Cameron Carraway[17]; 13. V5-Vito Cancilla[16]; 14. 58C-Clay Mibach[12]; 15. 9J-Levi Osborne[19]; 16. 21-Mickelina Monico[14]; 17. 32JR-Nicholas Leonard Jr[15]; 18. 54A-Aniyah Scott[20]; 19. 25A-Bradley Anderson[21]; 20. (DNF) 98-Hayden Stepps[11]; 21. (DNF) 5-Kellan Harper[18]



JR SPRINTS (20 LAPS)

1. 55X-Maya Mauldin[2]; 2. 96-Briggs Davis[3]; 3. 12-Haven Sherman[5]; 4. 98-Heston Stepps[6]; 5. 11K-Kyle Klagenberg[8]; 6. 38J-Jackson Tardiff[1]; 7. 13V-Braxon Vasconcellos[4]; 8. 24N-Nathan Fernandez[10]; 9. 26-Dylan Silva[11]; 10. 25DD-Samantha Dozier[12]; 11. 55-Jayden Carey[7]; 12. (DNF) 3D-David Anderson[9]

