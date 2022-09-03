Darlington Raceway is Sold Out for the Cook Out Southern 500

Darlington Raceway announced today that the grandstands are sold out for the 73rd running of the Cook Out Southern 500® NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race. Infield camping and suites are also at capacity for the Shriners Children’s Darlington Labor Day Race Weekend. This is the first Cook Out Southern 500 without any pandemic restrictions since 2019’s race, which was also sold out.

“As the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs start at Darlington Raceway, we are proud to share that our loyal fans have sold out the crown jewel Cook Out Southern 500,” said Kerry Tharp, Darlington Raceway President. “From NASCAR’s return to race during the pandemic to today, we are immensely grateful to our fans and partners for their overwhelming support of our great sport. When the green flag waves for the first race of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, we look forward to sharing another memorable moment with a capacity crowd at the track Too Tough To Tame.”

The Cook Out Southern 500 sellout marks yet another Cup Series sellout this season. Other 2022 sellouts include The DAYTONA 500 at Daytona International Speedway, Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, and Cup Series races at Watkins-Glen International (grandstands), Worldwide Technology Raceway, and Phoenix Raceway’s spring Cup Series race and fall’s Cup Series Championship race.

The green flag for the first race of the Cup Series Playoffs in the Cook Out Southern 500 waves on Sunday at 6:19 p.m. The race will be broadcast on USA Network, MRN Radio and SiriusXM Radio.

Darlington Raceway PR