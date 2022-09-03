Du Quoin State Fair USAC Race Postponed To Monday

Saturday’s steady rainfall has forced the postponement of the USAC Silver Crown Series Ted Horn 100 presented by MiteXstream to Labor Day, September 5. A huge field of Silver Crown cars is expected for the popular race, which is now set to take the green at 1:00 PM Monday.
The Rust-Oleum Automotive 100 for the ARCA Menards Series is still scheduled to run Sunday night, September 4 as well as preliminary action for the DIRTcar Modifieds.
ARCA’s Sunday, September 4 event schedule will begin with practice at 4:15, qualifying at 6:00, Modified racing at 6:30, and the Rust-oleum Automotive 100 at 8:00 PM.
USAC’s Monday, September 5 schedule will see pits opening at 7:00 AM, grandstands at 10:00, hotlaps 10:00-10:45, qualifying 11:00, Modifieds at 11:45, USAC last chance 12:00PM, Modifieds 12:30, and Ted Horn 100 at 1:00 PM.
Tickets will be available on race day or by calling the Du Quoin Fair office at 618-542-1535. Info can also be obtained by calling the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200 or visiting the website at www.trackenterprises.com.
Track Enterprises PR