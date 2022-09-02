WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca Honors Armed Forces, Veterans and First Responders for September 11 Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey

As fans look forward to celebrating with the winner of the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey and the crowning of the 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season champion on Sept. 11, there is another group of individuals to recognize who are on the front line every day: The men and women who comprise the United States military and first responders.

September 11 is a date forever etched in history. Yet through tragedy, stories of hope and optimism take over through the selfless work of unseen heroes.

In recognition of their efforts, all members of the Armed Forces, veterans and first responders who comprise the police, fire and emergency medical fields will receive a 50 percent discount off general admission tickets to the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey Sept. 9-11. Children 15 and under are admitted free with an adult, making it a weekend for entire families to enjoy. Purchases may be made by calling the tickets and accommodations specialists at 831-242-8200.

“We hope that as many people as possible will take advantage of this 50 percent discount ticket offer and spend a fun family day at beautiful WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca,” commented John Narigi, president and general manager of the County of Monterey-owned facility. “It is important to provide support to those who readily dedicate their lives to help others. Plus, you don’t need to be a race fan to enjoy all the activities offered, such as go-karts, Ferris wheel and games, autograph sessions, local dining options, and a wide-open race paddock where everyone can get close to see the teams in action.”

The Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey is the season finale for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. It will air live September 11 on the NBC Network to bring all the thrills of the Monterey weekend to homes worldwide. Advance general admission ticket pricing is available to the public through Wednesday at 5 p.m. PT. Tickets can still be purchased at the admission gates daily, but prices will rise slightly.

For the race schedule and additional information, visit WeatherTechRaceway.com or call 831-242-8200.

(Courtesy of WeatherTech Raceway)