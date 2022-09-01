Goodguys Rod & Custom Association’s Summit Racing Lone Star Nationals Sept. 16-18 at Texas Motor Speedway

More than 2,000 hot rods, customs, classics and muscle cars will invade Texas Motor Speedway Sept. 16-18 when the Goodguys Rod & Custom Association show gathers for the 29th Summit Racing Lone Star Nationals.

The Summit Racing Lone Star Nationals is three days of hot rods, customs, classics, muscle cars, trucks and imports for vehicles built through 1997.

Featured events during the weekend include the Goodguys Autocross Series, the Summit Racing "Big Hoss Shootout”, Nitro Thunderfest dragster exhibition, burnout competition, Summit Super Shopping Experience and Swap Meet and Cars 4 Sale Corral.

The Team Texas Driving School will provide four-lap stock car rides for an additional fee. There’s also the opportunity to cruise the 1.5-mile Texas Motor Speedway race track in your own vehicle.

The Kids Zone will once again be a hive of activity for youngsters with free arts and crafts, games, prizes and more. The Kids Zone opens Saturday at 1 p.m. and Sunday at 11 a.m.

Spectator gates open each day at 8 a.m. and close Friday and Saturday at 5 p.m., and Sunday at 3 p.m. Tickets for adults (13 and over) are $25 per day Friday and Saturday, with Sunday adult tickets at $20. Kids aged 7-12 are just $10 per day and free to children six and under. There will be complimentary guest shuttles into and out of the infield from the spectator parking lots.

Visit the Goodguys website at www.Goodguys.com for further information.

Texas Motor Speedway will play host to the 2022 NASCAR Playoffs on Sept. 24-25. The weekend will be highlighted by the NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 on Saturday, Sept. 24 (2:30 p.m. CT on USA Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90, and PRN), and the NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 on Sunday, Sept. 25 (2:30 p.m. CT on USA Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90, PRN, and 95.9 The Ranch).

The newly renovated Lil’ Texas Motor Speedway 1/5-mile dirt track will kick off the weekend of racing with the inaugural C. Bell’s MICRO MANIA. The four-day event (Sept. 21-24) features practice on Wednesday (Sept. 21), qualifying races Thursday and Friday (Sept. 22-23) and mains and finals Saturday (Sept. 24). Micro Sprints are smaller versions of full-sized sprint cars with side-mounted 600cc motorcycle engines that can generate 140 horsepower with similar chassis and body styles to the larger versions. NASCAR stars currently confirmed to participate include Christopher Bell, two-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Kyle Busch and his son Brexton Busch, Sheldon Creed, Daniel Hemric, Brett Moffitt, and John Hunter Nemechek.

For ticket information for the September 24-25 NASCAR Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 weekend, including full event and individual day tickets for C. Bell’s Micro Mania, please visit www.texasmotorspeedway.com.

