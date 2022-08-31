Four More NASCAR Champions Added to Entry List for C. Bell’s Micro Mania During Nascar Playoffs Week

The number of NASCAR champions competing in the inaugural C. Bell’s Micro Mania has increased from two to six for the Sept. 21-24 races at the 1/5-mile Li’l Texas Motor Speedway dirt oval.

Additions to the entry list are 2020 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Champion Sheldon Creed, 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series Champion Daniel Hemric, 2018 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Champion Brett Moffitt and 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Regular Season Champion John Hunter Nemechek.

They will join NASCAR Cup Series driver Christopher Bell (2017 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Champion and namesake of the event), two-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Kyle Busch (and son Brexton Busch), along with a full field of entrants in the four-day event that is a lead-in for the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 NASCAR Playoffs weekend at Texas Motor Speedway.

C. Bell’s Micro Mania begins with a full day of practice on Wednesday, Sept. 21, with qualifying races both Thursday and Friday (Sept. 22-23). Saturday evening’s schedule will consist of mains in both the Outlaw and Junior Sprint classes with the $10,000-to-win Outlaw A-main highlighting a total event purse of $50,440.

Micro sprints are smaller versions of full-sized non-wing sprint cars with side-mounted 640cc motorcycle engines that can generate 140 horsepower with similar chassis and body styles to the larger versions. Competition will take place in both the Outlaw and Junior Sprint classes.

Renovations to the 1/5-mile track began immediately after the NASCAR All-Star Race weekend in May. First, the asphalt was removed and replaced with a clay surface. There is progressive banking in the corners, at three degrees on the bottom and 12 degrees on top. There is also five degrees of banking on both straightaways.

Additional facility upgrades currently underway include a public address system, frontstretch wall/catch fence, caution light system, pit area amenities and a 3,500-seat temporary grandstand.

Texas Motor Speedway will play host to the 2022 NASCAR Playoffs on Sept. 24-25. The weekend will be highlighted by the NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 on Saturday, Sept. 24 (2:30 p.m. CT on USA Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90, and PRN), and the NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 on Sunday, Sept. 25 (2:30 p.m. CT on USA Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90, PRN, and 95.9 The Ranch).

TICKETS:

For ticket information for the September 24-25 NASCAR Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 weekend, including event and individual day tickets for C. Bell’s Micro Mania, please visit www.texasmotorspeedway.com.

MORE INFO:

Keep track of all of Texas Motor Speedway’s busy schedule by following on Facebook, Twitter and Insta gram. Keep up with all the latest news and information on the speedway website and TMS mobile app.

TMS PR