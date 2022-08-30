Statement From Grandview Speedway Owner Theresa Rogers on Future of Speedway

As the 60th anniversary season of auto racing action heads toward the homestretch at Grandview Speedway, Track Owner Theresa Rogers wishes to make a public statement regarding recent information that was made public regarding the future operations of the one-third-of-a-mile high-banked Speedway.

Over the past weekend news became public when the Copart company went to Washington Township, where Grandview Speedway is located, and submitted a proposal to township officials that will place them on the township agenda for a future meeting. Nothing has been discussed with Township officials to this point in time.

The proposal Copart has submitted to Washington Township is the result of an offer they have made to Grandview Speedway track owner Theresa Rogers to purchase the Speedway grounds, an offer that she has accepted from them to sell the 60-year-old Speedway.

Mrs. Rogers would like to let all the loyal fans and race teams of Grandview Speedway know some facts about the situation rather than hearing rumors on the street or from social media.

“We did not yet release any information about the possible sale of the Speedway” stated Mrs. Rogers. “We felt first of all we owed it to our employees, an in-person face to face meeting to tell them what was happening, and we did so this past Saturday night prior to the race program.”

The racetrack was never listed for sale, and the whole possibility of a sale started when Copart sent an email to the Speedway looking for property, and discussions have gone back and forth since that time, with Mrs. Rogers eventually accepting their offer to sell the property. With that being said, to the best of our knowledge this can take time, and we may not have any answers until closer to the end of the year, with Copart moving forward with trying to make their plans happen and getting approvals from Township officials before anything will become official.

After the initial contact, Mrs. Rogers had many discussions with her family, many of whom are involved with the operation of the Speedway. They told her that she should do what is best for her and left the decision solely up to her. Now at 80-years of age, she has to think about taking care of herself in her senior years of life.

“I want everyone to know that this decision was solely and entirely mine” stated Mrs. Rogers. “My late husband Bruce and I had discussions prior to his passing about this situation, and I thought long and hard about what Bruce had told me. He said you can do what you want after I go, it is totally up to you.”

“For the time being there is no further information that we know. When there is more information, we will issue another release” stated Mrs. Rogers. “We as a family certainly do appreciate all of the love and passion that everyone has been showing since this news broke, and we hope everyone will respect the decisions that I have to make for myself and my family.”

Racing action will continue this weekend with two nights of racing scheduled for both Friday and Saturday nights and continue through into the fall until the schedule for the season is completed.

Grandview speedway PR