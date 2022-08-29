Fans Will Be “Flippenout” Over Off-Track Entertainment for Autotrader Echopark Automotive 500 Nascar Playoff Weekend

When the NASCAR Playoffs arrive at Texas Motor Speedway on Sept. 24-25 for the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 doubleheader weekend, get prepared for plenty of fire, flips, bone-jarring hits and danger slithering around every corner.

And that isn’t even on the high-banked 1.5-oval that will play host to the Xfinity Series Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 on Saturday, Sept. 24, or the Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 on Sunday, Sept. 25.

It will all take place in the Fan Zone as another edition of the Texas Motor Speedway Sideshow will delight fans of every age with a wide array of thrilling and fun off-track entertainment throughout the race weekend. The Fan Zone stretches from entrance gates 3-6 of Texas Motor Speedway and is absolutely free.

The Flippenout Extreme Trampoline Show (above) is sure to draw its share of fans with world-class acrobats utilizing two Olympic trampolines for their performances. The group will launch themselves 25 feet in the air and use their amazing skills for twisting triple flips, world-record belly drops and synchronized moves. To add to the degree of difficulty of their stunts, they also will utilize skis, snowboards and other props on the trampolines.

The Flippenout Extreme Trampoline Show, located between Gates 4 and 5, will have three 20-minute performances Saturday and Sunday at 9:50 a.m., 11:20 a.m. and 1:50 p.m.

If you are craving a Vegas-style act, look no further than daredevil cirque performer Grace Good (left). She has toured internationally with Cirque Dreams, appeared nationally on multiple major TV networks and has become a social media darling with more than three million followers, including 2.8m on TikTok. She will bring an exciting mix of circus entertainment, cirque skills and fiery acts, including flamethrowers and the Ring of Fire.

Grace Good, who will perform at the Trackside Live stage, will have three 20-minute performances Saturday (10:20 a.m., 11:35 a.m., 1:25 p.m.) and Sunday (10 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 12:45 p.m.)

If your preference is seeing a flying atomic elbow off a turnbuckle, you want to visit the Midget Wrestling Warriors (right). Some of the best male and female wrestlers under 5-foot-2 from the U.S., Canada and Mexico will tangle in an 18’x18’ ring.

With several sporting various exotic outfits, masks and nicknames, pick your favorite among the men’s roster featuring Short Sleeve Sampson, Rob The Giant, Astrolux, Demus, Dan Macchio, “Golden Boy” Brandon Bowman, Potro Romano, Mini Halcon, Eric Smalls, Mach 10, Aaron Pen, Mascarita Sagrada and Micro Tiger. The women’s side will bring it as well with Zoey Skye, Little Mean Kathleen, Valentina, Diosa Quetzal, Hannah, Brittany Blake, Reina Dorada, Leslie La Muneca and Kiyoko The Fallen Flower.

The Midget Wrestling Warriors will tangle on a ring set up near Gate 5 and have two 45-minutes matches Saturday and Sunday (10:30 a.m., 1 p.m.)

If you like dance moves over wrestling moves, be sure to check out Funkanometry, an extremely talented synchronized dance duo out of Canada. The TikTok stars dazzled the judges with their moves on the current season of the hit show “America’s Got Talent” and also previously performed on “World of Dance.”

Funkanometry will perform on the Trackside Live stage and will have three 10-minute routines Saturday (10 a.m., 11:10 a.m., 1 p.m.) and two on Sunday (10:25 a.m., 12:30 p.m.) along with a surprise appearance after the first racing stage break.

If you are more into slithering moves, the Fan Zone also will play host to the West Texas Rattlesnake Show. Watch the wrangler stand among the rattlers at his feet, educate the audience about the species and how to safely handle venomous snakes, and see a rattlesnake strike and pop a balloon at lightning speed. The West Texas Rattlesnake Show will be at Gate 6 and have three performances Saturday and Sunday (9:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m.).

If you think wood carving is going to be a quiet area in the Fan Zone, forget it. It will actually be the loudest. The Bear Hollow Wood Carvers from French Lick, Ind., take this art to the extreme by using chain saws to create incredible wood-carved artwork. The Bear Hollow Wood Carvers will be at work all day Saturday and Sunday at Gate 3. They also will have an auction for their completed art approximately two hours prior to each day’s race (12:30 p.m.) to benefit Speedway Children’s Charities – Texas.

The Fan Zone will also be chock full of additional things to see and experience, including team and driver souvenir trailers and displays from long-time Texas Motor Speedway partners Chevrolet, The Texas Lottery, and O’Reilly Auto Parts.

Texas Motor Speedway will play host to the 2022 NASCAR Playoffs on Sept. 24-25. The weekend will be highlighted by the NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 on Saturday, Sept. 24 (2:30 p.m. CT on USA Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90, and PRN), and the NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 on Sunday, Sept. 25 (2:30 p.m. CT on USA Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90, PRN, and 95.9 The Ranch).

The newly renovated Lil’ Texas Motor Speedway 1/5-mile dirt track will kick off the weekend of racing with the inaugural C. Bell’s MICRO MANIA. The four-day event (Sept. 21-24) features practice on Wednesday (Sept. 21), qualifying races Thursday and Friday (Sept. 22-23) and mains and finals Saturday (Sept. 24). Micro Sprints are smaller versions of full-sized sprint cars with side-mounted 600cc motorcycle engines that can generate 140 horsepower with similar chassis and body styles to the larger versions. NASCAR stars currently confirmed to participate include Christopher Bell, two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch and his son, Brexton.

