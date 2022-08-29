Darlington Raceway Welcomes Rising Country Music Sensation Josiah Siska to Sing the National Anthem in Advance of the Cook Out Southern 500

Darlington Raceway announces rising country music entertainer Josiah Siska to sing the National Anthem in advance of the first race of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, the 73rd running of the Cook Out Southern 500 on Sunday, Sept. 4.

“We are proud to welcome one of the rising stars in country music, Josiah Siska, to share the National Anthem prior to the crown jewel Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway,” said Kerry Tharp, Darlington Raceway President. “Before the green flag waves to start the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, we look forward to our loyal race fans uniting to honor our nation with Josiah.”

"I am thrilled to get to sing the national anthem for NASCAR's playoff race at the Cook Out Southern 500 on Labor Day weekend in Darlington,” said Siska. “It's gonna be incredible. I’ve never been before and I’m so excited that I’ll get to see the race! I love America, I love our freedom, and I can't wait to sing our country’s national anthem for everybody on race day."

Released on Aug. 26, Siska’s debut EP Three Chords at a Time (Black River) is a testament to his love of storytelling and of writing the story itself. Siska co-wrote five of the seven songs with his "Nashville family" and featured some of Music City's best songwriters on the other two. Included on the EP is his otherworldly upcoming single, "3 Tequila Floor," the title track and the rowdy fan favorites "Honky-Tonk" and "Come On Down."

With the support of his family and friends, Siska moved to Nashville when he turned 18. Seemingly already knowing how Music City works, a longtime family friend connected Siska to a significant part of his future. When Josiah met Mark Miller, the frontman of Sawyer Brown, he nurtured that fateful connection until it grew into a mentorship that ultimately led him to his recording, publishing, and management deals.

Naturally gifted storytellers like Josiah Siska prove that it starts with having something to say and sharing it in a way that captivates. Siska's musical influences are vast due to a combination of Christian music, Bing Crosby, and Frank Sinatra playing in the house, along with his mother singing many classic country songs from female artists like Tammy Wynette, Tanya Tucker, and Barbara Mandrell. But those songs faded into the background when Siska stumbled across country and rock "classics" online, discovering greats including Waylon Jennings, Keith Whitley, and of course, Johnny Cash.

For more information and tour dates, visit josiahsiska.com and follow Josiah Siska on Instagram, Facebook, Twitte r, YouTube, and TikTok.

Darlington Raceway PR