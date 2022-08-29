Wingless Super Sportsman Join Grandview Program This Saturday, More Freedom 76 Weekend Info

The 60th anniversary season of auto racing action continues at Grandview Speedway, and this weekend the chase for the point championships heats up as well as the presentation of a three-division race program, and two days of racing action.

This Saturday, September 3, will feature the T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds and the T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman in another NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Racing Series program along with the Wingless Super Sportsman joining the show for a three-division event starting at 7:30 pm. The show will include qualifying events for all three classes leading up to the 30-lap T.P. Trailer Modified feature, the 25-lap T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman feature, and the 25-lap Wingless Super Sportsman main event.

Pit gates will open at 4 pm. with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm. warm-ups will be starting at 6:15 pm. Adult grandstand admission is $20, while children ages 11 and under are admitted free of charge.

Prior to the racing action on Saturday will be the weekly Low Down and Dirty Meet and Greet. This week’s drivers include Modified driver Bobby Gunther-Walsh along with Sportsman driver Zach Steffy, and hopefully a Super Sportsman driver to be named. The Meet and Greet is held in the main gate area starting at 5 pm. and is a great time for fans to meet the drivers up close, collect some autographs, take photos, and talk racing one on one.

Friday, September 2 will feature Round 8 with the Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage Cars in action starting at 7 pm. Pit gates open at 2 pm., Grandstand gates open at 6 pm. Grandstand admission will be $10, with children ages 12 and under admitted for free. Pit admission is $30 for the Friday event.

The 52nd annual Freedom 76 Modified Championship is fast approaching, coming up on Saturday, September 17. Lap sponsorships at $20 per lap are now available by contacting Tina Rogers, Tommy Kramer or Jeff Ahlum at the track on race night, or by contacting Ahlum at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. Lap sponsorships are a great way for fans to wish their favorite driver’s good luck in the big race, or for businesses to do some advertising. All lap sponsorships will be read on the public address system each week leading up to and including race night on September 17, as well as a listing in the track program Grandview Groove, and will be posted on social media.

The Freedom 76 weekend begins on Friday, September 16 with the 9th annual Freedom 38 Sportsman Championship race paying $2000 to the winner, along with practice time for Modified drivers wishing to participate in the Freedom 76.

On Friday, pit gates open at 3 pm with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm. and racing at 7:30 pm. Adult Grandstand admission is $15, with children ages 6-11 paying $5, while children ages 5 and under are admitted for free. Pit admission on Friday is $35, and no license is required. There is no rain date for the Friday event.

Friday, Sept 16, 2022 Sportsman 38 lap rules

1- Double rub rail on the left side only.

2-No oxygenated fuel (MUST PASS OUR TEST)

3- Tires: American Racer. No stamped required (OUR TREAD PATTERN)

LF 33, 38, 44 compound

RF 38, 44 compound

LR 44,48 compound

RR 44,48, 50 compound

4- Sportsman weight:

602 crate with aluminum wheels 2300

604 crate with steel wheels 2350

Open sportsman with steel wheels 2425

Open sportsman with aluminum wheels 2500

5- All Grandview engine rules and body rules apply. (Rules available on website)

NO TRACTION CONTROL …. WILL BE CHECKING!!

Any questions call Cliff Quinn 484-357-2587 or Ed Scott 610-298-2408

For the 358 Modified Freedom 76 on Saturday, September 17, Pit gates open at 9 am for inspections, Grandstand ticket windows open at 3 pm. with racing starting at 7 pm. Fans will be able to enter the Grandstand areas between 9 am. and 12 Noon to reserve seats with blankets.

Adult Grandstand tickets on Saturday will be $40, while children ages 6-11 are $10, with children ages 5 and under admitted for free. Pit admission will be $45, and no license is required. There will be no advanced tickets sold for this event, and the rain date is Saturday, September 24.

For the Freedom 76, the tire rules for the event are as follows, ANY American Racer tire and compound, but it must be the Grandview Speedway tread pattern. Again any questions please call Cliff or Ed.

Those wishing to camp at the Speedway please note: Campers can enter the grounds in the fourth turn area on Saturday, September 10 and remain there until the 18th. However, because there are no hookups, sleeping in the campers can only take place September 16-18.

The battle continues for the T.P. Trailer Modified point title, as Brett Kressley was able to cut 25 points off of Craig Von Dohren’s point lead last Saturday night with a third place outing behind winner Ray Swinehart and runner-up Jeff Strunk. Von Dohren ended the night in fifth, reaching that position with just a couple of laps remaining, to maintain a small but comfortable lead in the standings with just two-point races remaining. Doug Manmiller did not score a top ten finish but remains third in the standings. Strunk had another great outing with his sixth second place finish to remain in fourth place in the standings, while Duane Howard scored an eighth-place effort to remain in the fifth position.

The current top ten in T.P. Trailer Modified points are 1. Craig Von Dohren – 4286, 2. Brett Kressley – 4119, 3. Doug Manmiller – 3940, 4. Jeff Strunk – 3868, 5. Duane Howard – 3571, 6. Tim Buckwalter – 3426, 7. Jared Umbenhauer – 2903, 8. Ryan Grim – 2492, 9. Kevin Hirthler – 2349, 10. Cory Merkel – 2175.

The T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman division point leader Brian Hirthler strengthened his lead in the standings by scoring his fifth victory of the season last Saturday. Second place point man Dylan Hoch had a much more difficult night, getting involved in a mishap early, but rallied back for a tenth-place effort to remain in second place. Likewise, Kyle Smith and Jimmy Leiby, both involved in early scrambles, rallied back to finish eleventh and twelfth respectively, to remain third and fourth in points. Parker Guldin, who had dropped a bit in the standings, had a great run for third place and moved back to fifth place in points after last Saturday.

The current top ten in T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman points are 1. Brian Hirthler – 3395, 2. Dylan Hoch – 3028, 3. Kyle Smith – 2446, 4. Jimmy Leiby – 2443, 5. Parker Guldin – 2054, 6. Mike Schneck Jr. – 1988, 7. Cody Manmiller – 1888, 8. Dakota Kohler – 1857, 9. Jesse Hirthler – 1698, 10. Ryan Graver – 1676.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through September, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

UPCOMING EVENTS –

Friday, September 2 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 7 pm

Saturday, September 3 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman plus Wingless Super Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

Saturday, September 10 – CHAMPIONSHIP NIGHT - T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

Friday, September 16 – 9th annual FREEDOM 38 CHAMPIONSHIP for T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman $2000 to win, plus Modified practice – 7:30 pm.

Saturday, September 17 – 52nd annual FREEDOM 76 MODIFIED CHAMPIONSHIP for T.P. Trailer Modifieds – 7 pm.

Saturday, September 24 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 7 pm (Rain date for Freedom 76)

Grandview Speedway PR