Daytona International Speedway announced today that the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA), a contractor to the Beef Checkoff, will bring the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner.® 300 back to the World Center of Racing for a third year as the entitlement sponsor of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series Season-Opener during Speedweeks Presented by AdventHealth.

“The partnership we have with NCBA is unique to our sport and our fans love it,” said Daytona International Speedway President, Frank Kelleher of the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner.® 300. “The race has given beef farmers and ranchers the perfect platform to reach consumers and tell the tasty story of beef. We have had two incredible Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner.® 300. events and again can’t wait to smell beef on the grills of our campers again next year.”

NCBA, a contractor to the Beef Checkoff, is a consumer-focused, producer-directed organization representing the largest segment of the nation’s food and fiber industry. NCBA manages the iconic Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. brand and is responsible for research and promotion in the beef industry on behalf of farmers and ranchers.

“We are honored to be back in Daytona for a third year and sponsor the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner.® 300 on behalf of America’s beef farmers and ranchers,” said Clark Price, Federation Division Vice Chair for the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA), a contractor to the Beef Checkoff. “Nothing makes a tailgate better than beef sizzling on the grill and we’re excited to be back at the Speedway with race fans to kick off the racing season.”

In the 2023 edition of the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner.® 300, Austin Hill, driving for long-time team owner Richard Childress, took the checkered flag.

For information on the Beef. It's What's For Dinner.® 300, as well as all Speedweeks Presented by AdventHealth events, log onto www.DAYTONA500.com or by calling 1-800-PITSHOP.

