Tonight’s Kids Night event has been canceled due to incoming severe weather. Kids night, including the big wheel race, will be added to next Friday’s Paradiso Insurance Late Model 50. All tickets purchased for tonight will be honored next Friday. Please contact the track office for more information.

For more information, contact the Stafford Motor Speedway track office at 860-684-2783 or visit us on the web at www.staffordspeedway.com.

Stafford Speedway PR