John Osman Memorial Street Stock Special To Headline Macon Speedway’s Air King Night

John Osman Memorial weekend takes the Midwest Big Ten 51 Bistro Street Stocks to Macon Speedway on Saturday, August 27. Air King Night will see the Street Stocks compete in a 47-lap feature, racing for $2,000 to win, after doing the same the night before in Lincoln, IL. Five other divisions will also race.

The John Osman Memorial, held in memory of former longtime race enthusiast and car owner John Osman, was at Macon Speedway from 2015-2019. The event was not held in 2020 due to the pandemic but returned to the Champaign County Speedway in 2021. This season, a doubleheader weekend of racing will see a $2,000 to win race at Lincoln Speedway on Friday night and another on Saturday night at Macon Speedway. A two-day bonus point fund will be awarded to the top five.

The Midwest Big Ten Street Stocks came into the weekend with Andy Zahnd on top of the standings. The White Heath, IL driver is followed by Terry Reed, Bobby Beiler, Nick Macklin, and Eric Boomer. Saturday’s race will be 47 laps with qualifying set to line up the heats and heat finishes will line up the feature. A pole shuffle will be held for the top two finishers in each heat to determine the first number of rows in the feature lineup. 22 cars will start the feature event.

In addition to the Midwest Big Ten Series 51 Bistro Street Stocks, the Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models, BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds, DIRTcar Pro Mods, Micros By Bailey Chassis, and DIRTcar Hornets will also be in action. The Hornets will have their makeup feature from last weekend in addition to their regular show.

Pit gates open at 4:00 PM on Saturday with grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps at 6:00, and racing at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $15, while kids 11 and under are free. Pit admission is regular at $30.

