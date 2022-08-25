Season Championship Night/Osman Memorial Friday Night At Lincoln Speedway

Friday night, August 26 is the final regular season night of the 2022 schedule at Lincoln Speedway, but the event will be anything but regular. Not only will three more-point champions be decided, the Midwest Big Ten Series Street Stocks will be there to compete in the John Osman Memorial, paying $2,000 to win.

The John Osman Memorial, held in memory of former longtime race enthusiast and car owner John Osman, was at Macon Speedway from 2015-2019. The event was not held in 2020 due to the pandemic but returned to the Champaign County Speedway in 2021. This season, a doubleheader weekend of racing will see a $2,000 to win race at Lincoln Speedway on Friday night and another on Saturday night at Macon Speedway. A two-day bonus point fund will be awarded to the top five.

The Midwest Big Ten Street Stocks come into the race with Andy Zahnd on top of the standings. The White Heath, IL driver is followed by Terry Reed, Bobby Beiler, Nick Macklin, and Eric Boomer. Friday’s race will be 47 laps with qualifying set to line up the heats and heat finishes will line up the feature. A pole shuffle will be held for the top two finishers in each heat to determine the first number of rows in the feature lineup. 22 cars will start the feature event.

New Berlin, IL driver, Jose Parga leads the field of DIRTcar Pro Late Models in both the track standings and the Big 10 standings. Parga will be the favorite to take the $700 top prize on Friday night. His Lincoln track point advantage is 18, a difference of nine positions in the feature. Brandon Eskew is the closest challenger. Colby Sheppard, Rockett Bennett, and Dakota Ewing round out Lincoln Speedway’s top five.

The point battle in the Lincoln Speedway DIRTcar Modified class is even tighter, with ten points separating the top two. Brandon Roberts, of Ashland, IL leads over last year’s champion, Ray Bollinger. Roberts will have to finish within five positions of Bollinger to hold onto the championship. The Big Ten standings are also close, as Rodney Standerfer holds an eight-point advantage over Austin Lynn.

The final championship to be decided will be in the Simplot DII Midget class. Springfield, IL’s Daltyn England is currently the division leader and looks to be on his way to the championship, which would be his first. Last year’s champ, Mark McMahill, is second in the standings, while Dave Baugh, Tyler Roth, and Patrick Ryan complete the top five.

The DIRTcar Hornet division is not in action this Friday night. Billy Mason, of Brownstown, IL has claimed the 2022 championship.

The four-division program will have the pits opening at 4:00 PM on Friday, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps are at 6:00, and racing is at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $15, while kids 11 and under are free. Pit admission is regular at $30 and there is no car entry fee for Street Stocks.

Lincoln Speedway PR