NASCAR Cup Series Regular-Season Finale From Daytona International Speedway Presented This Saturday at 7 P.M. ET on NBC & Peacock

With only one spot remaining in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, the regular-season finale will be presented this Saturday in primetime at historic Daytona International Speedway at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. NASCAR America post-race coverage will begin immediately following the checkered flag at 11 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. This will mark the third consecutive year that Daytona will host the final race of the regular season.

Kyle Larson won last weekend at Watkins Glen International for his second victory of the season. 15 drivers have won a race this season in the Cup Series, leaving a single open position for the playoffs with Ryan Blaney, Martin Truex Jr., and Bubba Wallace leading the list of drivers still looking to secure a spot in the playoffs. Blaney currently leads Truex Jr. by 25 points in the final playoff position.

Last weekend’s Cup Series race from Watkins Glen International averaged a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 2.619 million viewers on USA Network, up 20% from last year’s race on NBCSN. Watkins Glen marked NBC Sports’ seventh consecutive Cup Series race and sixth consecutive USA Network Cup Series race with year-over-year viewership gains.

NASCAR race coverage from Daytona will begin Friday in primetime at 7 p.m. ET with Countdown to Green on USA Network, leading into the Xfinity Series Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola at 7:30 p.m. ET on USA Network. Four races remain in the 2022 Xfinity Series regular season. NBC Sports digital platforms will live stream all television coverage this weekend.

Due to local programming, the Cup Series race on Saturday will air on WBAL 11.2 MeTV in Baltimore, WKCF in Orlando, KTVK in Phoenix and WMOR in Tampa. Check local listings in Lancaster/Harrisburg (Pa.), Philadelphia and Washington, DC. Viewers in all markets can live stream the race on Peacock, NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports app.

Two-time Daytona 500 Champion and NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., 21-time Cup Series race winner and “The Mayor” of NASCAR Jeff Burton, and Daytona 500-winning crew chief Steve Letarte will serve as analysts for the Cup and Xfinity Series races this weekend from Daytona with lead NASCAR race announcer Rick Allen. Marty Snider, Parker Kligerman and Dave Burns will serve as pit reporters.

NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Dale Jarrett and Dale Earnhardt Jr., both four-time winners at Daytona International Speedway with five combined Daytona 500 victories, will appear together at the front of the grid during Saturday’s Countdown to Green pre-race coverage. JTG Daugherty Racing team owner Brad Daugherty will join Jeff Burton and host Marty Snider anchoring coverage from the Peacock Pit Box.

NBC Sports’ Rutledge Wood will serve as a “CityView” reporter and share stories from Daytona Beach and the Streamline Hotel, commonly referred to as the birthplace of NASCAR, on Friday and Saturday.

NASCAR Xfinity standings leader Ty Gibbs joins this week’s The Dale Jr. Download episode premiering Thursday at 5 p.m. ET on Peacock and on Friday at 4:30 p.m. ET on USA Network following NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying and leading into NASCAR Cup Series qualifying.

The official home of the NASCAR Championship and Playoffs, NBC Sports will once again present the final 20 NASCAR Cup Series races and 19 NASCAR Xfinity Series races in 2022 across NBC, Peacock and USA Network, culminating with the Championship at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 5-6. Click here for more information on NBC Sports’ 2022 NASCAR coverage.

NASCAR Pick ‘Em: NBC Sports’ free-to-play game, NASCAR Pick ‘Em, features a weekly contest for each NASCAR Cup Series race throughout the season. NASCAR Pick ‘Em is available for download now on the NBC Sports Predictor app powered by PointsBet (available in the App Store and Google Play Store).

Austin Dillon's Life in the Fast Lane airs each Thursday at 9:30 p.m. ET on USA Network. The half-hour unscripted series will follow the over-the-top NASCAR lifestyle of Daytona 500 Champion Austin Dillon, along with wife Whitney, adorable son Ace, and best friends Paul and Mariel Swan. Featuring high-stakes races, hilarious adventures and heartwarming moments at home, Austin leans on his loved ones both on and off the track as he trains and competes in the NASCAR season.

BROADCAST TEAM

Analysts: Dale Earnhardt Jr. , Jeff Burton , Steve Letarte

Play by Play: Rick Allen

Pit Reporters: Marty Snider , Parker Kligerman , Dave Burns

“CityView” Reporter: Rutledge Wood

STUDIO COVERAGE TEAM

Host: Marty Snider

Analysts: Dale Jarrett, Brad Daugherty

HOW TO WATCH

TV – NBC, USA Network

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date Coverage Platform Time (ET) Fri., Aug. 26 NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying USA Network 3 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying USA Network 5 p.m. Countdown to Green – NASCAR Xfinity Series USA Network 7 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola USA Network 7:30 p.m. NASCAR America Post-Race – NASCAR Xfinity Series USA Network 10 p.m. Sat., Aug. 27 NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 NBC, Peacock 7 p.m. NASCAR America Post-Race – NASCAR Cup Series Peacock 11 p.m.

IMSA: MICHELIN GT CHALLENGE AT VIR

BROADCAST TEAM

Play by Play: Leigh Diffey

Analyst: Calvin Fish

Pit Reporters: Kevin Lee, Matt Yocum

Live coverage of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Michelin GT Challenge at VIR in Alton, Vir., is presented this Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on CNBC and Peacock. The two hour and 40-minute race, which marks the penultimate event of the 2022 season, features two car classes in competition: GT Daytona (GTD) and GT Daytona Pro (GTD PRO).

Date Coverage Platform Time (ET) Sat., Aug. 27 Lamborghini Super Trofeo Race 1 Peacock 2:05 p.m. IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Qualifying Peacock 3:10 p.m. Virginia Is For Racing Lovers Grand Prix Peacock 4:40 p.m. Sun., Aug. 28 IMSA Prototype Challenge Peacock 8:40 a.m. Lamborghini Super Trofeo Race 2 Peacock 11:35 a.m. IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship CNBC, Peacock 2 p.m.

MONSTER JAM

NBC Sports presents the 2022 Monster Jam World Finals this Saturday from Orlando, Fla., at noon ET on CNBC. The complete schedule can be found here.

