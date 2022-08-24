NAPA Auto Parts Fall Final Tickets Now On Sale; SK Light Invitational Added

Tickets for the 49th running of the NAPA Auto Parts Fall Final scheduled for Saturday, September 24th are now on sale. New for 2022, the Monaco Modified Tri-Track Series will compete in an 80-lap, $15,000 to win feature. With 40+ teams expected to compete, just qualifying for the event will be a challenge. Expected drivers include 50th Spring Sizzler® winner Matt Hirschman, 2022 Open Modified winners Woody Pitkat and Ronnie Williams, 2014 NAPA Fall Final winner Ryan Preece, 2017 NAPA Fall Final winner Eric Goodale, and more.

Also on the card for Saturday, September 24th will be a 40-lap SK Modified® race with big points implications, the Vintage All-Stars, and the newly added SK Light Invitational non-points race. Invited to the SK Light Invitational will be any driver who has not won an SK Light Modified race at Stafford in 2022. All 5 of Stafford’s weekly divisions are also scheduled to run the night prior, Friday, September 23rd, under the lights to kick off NAPA Fall Final Weekend. The previously scheduled Open Street Stock race has been removed from the schedule.

“There are so many storylines heading into the NAPA Fall Final,” explained Stafford Speedway CEO Mark Arute. “$15,000 to win Modified race, two SK Modified® championship point races in two days, and a unique twist for some of our SK Light Modified competitors. We’re looking forward to a great weekend.”

Tickets are now available online at staffordspeedway.com/tickets. Visit the event page for more information, full event schedule, and up to date NAPA Fall Final entry-list to be released in the coming weeks.

