Brickyard Icon Gordon To Race Labor Day Weekend Porsche Event at IMS

Four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jeff Gordon will briefly step out of retirement to race in the IMSA-sanctioned Porsche Carrera Cup North America Presented by the Cayman Islands on Sept. 2-4 on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

Highlighting the weekend for three-time Daytona 500 winner Gordon will be a reunion with longtime and storied crew chief Ray Evernham. It marks the first time the championship-winning combination has teamed together since 1999. Gordon joins an entry list of over 30 Porsche specialists all driving Porsche 911 GT3 Cup race cars in competition on the 14-turn, 2.439-mile, road course at the world’s most famous racetrack.

“I’m looking forward to getting back in a race car and competing against a talented field of teams and drivers,” NASCAR Hall of Fame member Gordon said. “It’s always special when I get a chance to compete at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Ray and I have always talked about running another race together, and we felt like Indy was the perfect place. It’ll be a fun way to spend the holiday weekend and make some new memories.”

Gordon will drive the No. 24 entry in the Invitational class of the premier Porsche one-make race series in North America as part of the second-annual Porsche Sports Car Together Fest.

The 93-time NASCAR Cup race winner is no stranger to either road courses or IMS. Gordon spent his teenage years in nearby Pittsboro, Indiana, is a record five-time Brickyard 400 winner at IMS and holds the NASCAR Cup Series record for most road course victories (nine). In 2017, Gordon won the Rolex 24 At Daytona overall in his second attempt, becoming one of only four drivers to win both the Daytona 500 and the Daytona 24-hour race. In 2003, he had his first taste of the Indy road course in a famous “seat swap” with Formula One driver Juan Pablo Montoya.

Opening practice for the two 40-minute Carrera Cup races will take place Friday, Sept. 2, followed by qualifying and Race 1 on Saturday, Sept. 3 and Race 2 scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 4. Visit here for ticket information and to buy tickets.

Live timing and scoring of each session can be found at www.PorscheCarreraCup.us. The races will be broadcast live on the official series web site – www.porschecarreracup.us – as well as on IMSA.TV. IMSA Radio will provide play-by-play commentary.

