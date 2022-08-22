Sarale Returns to Delta Victory Lane With Super 600 Triumph

Eight-time Delta Speedway presented by Valley Strong Credit Union track champion Caden Sarale of Stockton returned to victory lane by taking the tenth round of the winged Super 600 Micro Sprint action on Saturday night. Sarale was one of four winners on the 1/7th mile dirt oval at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds in Stockton.



Sarale was the quickest qualifier in Super 600 with a blistering 9.697-second lap which tied with two-time consecutive race winner Alex Panella of Stockton. Fresno’s Mattix Salmon and Brentwood’s Jeffrey Pahule split the 10-lap heat races.



Sarale started the 30-lap feature in fourth but immediately charged to the bottom to challenge for the lead. Austin Wood from the outside pole fended off Sarale in the early stages.



Wood paced Sarale throughout the feature in heavy lapped traffic. They raced side-by-side on the backstretch on lap 21 but Wood kept the top spot. Sarale finally drove around the outside of Wood to lead lap 24.



Sarale drove off for the $500 victory over Wood, Austin Torgerson of Medford, Oregon, Grass Valley’s Izaak Sharp, and Ashton Torgerson.



Stockton’s Nikko Panella won his fourth Non-Wing feature of the year worth $500 to win. Brian Gilbert led the 28 entries in time trials before Ashton Torgerson, Brentwood’s Robbie Lewis, and Atwater’s Tim Vaught won the heat races. The strong turnout required a B-Main which was won by Travis Sullivan in his return to Delta Speedway.



Panella led all 30-laps wire-to-wire, while Sarale advanced from fourth on the grid to finish second. Gilbert started sixth then finished third. Carsen Perkins of Red Bluff and Austin Torgerson rounded out the top-five. Panella’s win narrowed the championship lead for Austin Torgerson over Panella to just four points.



Castro Valley’s Andrew Smith won his second 25-lap Restricted feature of 2022, worth $300. Points leader Lucas Mauldin of Rancho Murieta topped qualifying. Smith and Peyton Whitehouse of Pleasanton won the heat race action.



Vito Celli of Stockton led the first seven laps before Smith drove around the outside of him for the top spot. Smith held off Mauldin through a series of late race restarts for the win. Celli settled for third ahead of Adrianna DeMartini, and Landyn Snider of Kelseyville.



Jr. Sprints points leader Briggs Davis took home a third win in the division for the speedway’s youngest drivers. The 20-lap contest paid $200 to the victor. Davis, Braxon Vasconcellos, Jayden Carey of Ripon, and Kyle Klagenberg won the heat races. Davis then drove on to the win the feature after starting on the pole. Vasconcellos, Klagenberg, Heston Stepps of Oakdale, and Citrus Heights’ Haven Sherman rounded out the top-five.



Delta Speedway hosts the Dual at Delta on September 3rd and 4th with complete nights of points racing action on both days in the Labor Day special event.



Delta Speedway Stockton thanks Valley Strong Credit Union, Hoosier Tire, Scully’s Air, Kludt Oil and Propane, Interstate Truck Center, Papé Kenworth, Van De Pol Petroleum, Hostile Wheels, Genova Bakery, Winner’s Bingo, Stubborn Rods, Solari’s Backhoe Service, and PMP Chassis for their support of the 2022 racing season.



Delta Speedway Results – August 20, 2022 Points Race #10



SUPER 600 (30 LAPS)

1. 24-Caden Sarale[4]; 2. 2-Austin Wood[2]; 3. 88-Austin Torgerson[6]; 4. 24S-Izaak Sharp[1]; 5. 02-Ashton Torgerson[12]; 6. 73-Nikko Panella[5]; 7. 5-Mattix Salmon[7]; 8. 12-Alex Panella[3]; 9. 19-Nate Matherly[9]; 10. 44X-Jeffery Pahule[8]; 11. 63-Colton Key[14]; 12. 21-Raio Salmon[10]; 13. 27-Ron Singh[16]; 14. 30-Isabel Barnes[13]; 15. 10R-Rylee Whitehouse[15]; 16. 23C-Cierra Wullenwaber[18]; 17. 67-Ryan Dotson[19]; 18. (DNF) 88J-Jeff Rosas[17]; 19. (DNF) 32A-Colton Huelsmann[11]



NON-WING (30 LAPS)

1. 73-Nikko Panella[1]; 2. 32-Caden Sarale[4]; 3. 4G-Brian Gilbert[6]; 4. 35-Carsen Perkins[5]; 5. 88-Austin Torgerson[7]; 6. 5-Mattix Salmon[15]; 7. 77-Sage Bordenave[14]; 8. 44T-Austin Taborski[20]; 9. 02-Ashton Torgerson[3]; 10. 2T-Taylor Mayhew[19]; 11. 88P-Koen Shaw[18]; 12. 34-Devon Courtnier[13]; 13. (DNF) 2-Austin Wood[2]; 14. (DNF) 13D-Drew Laeber[17]; 15. (DNF) 44X-Jeffery Pahule[11]; 16. (DNF) 85-Robbie Lewis[10]; 17. (DNF) 83V-Tim Vaught[8]; 18. (DNF) 23-Travis Sullivan[16]; 19. (DNF) 4X-Teagan Moles[9]; 20. (DNF) 23C-Cody Samuels[12]



RESTRICTED (25 LAPS)

1. 33-Andrew Smith[3]; 2. 55X-Lucas Mauldin[6]; 3. 29V-Vito Celli `[1]; 4. 9-Adrianna DeMartini[4]; 5. 2K-Landyn Snider[2]; 6. 5-Kellan Harper[8]; 7. 77K-Kyle Fernandez[5]; 8. 10P-Peyton Whitehouse[7]; 9. 98-Hayden Stepps[12]; 10. 25R-Brody Rubio[10]; 11. 09N-AJ Neilson[15]; 12. 25A-Bradley Anderson[16]; 13. 27C-Cameron Carraway[9]; 14. 20-Otto Perreira[17]; 15. 9J-Levi Osborne[14]; 16. 10J-Aubri Huckleberry[18]; 17. (DNF) 58C-Clay Mibach[13]; 18. (DNF) 10D-Dean Skrifvars[19]; 19. (DNF) 76-TK OBrien[11]



JR SPRINTS (20 LAPS)

1. 96-Briggs Davis[1]; 2. 13V-Braxon Vasconcellos[2]; 3. 11K-Kyle Klagenberg[4]; 4. 98-Heston Stepps[7]; 5. 12-Haven Sherman[5]; 6. 24N-Nathan Fernandez[9]; 7. 117-Alex Ranuio[6]; 8. 38J-Jackson Tardiff[12]; 9. 14Q-Quentin Hagopian[13]; 10. 55-Jayden Carey[8]; 11. (DNF) 26-Dylan Silva[11]; 12. (DNF) 55X-Maya Mauldin[3]; 13. (DNS) 25DD-Samantha Dozier

Delta Speedway PR