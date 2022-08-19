Bret Michaels, 3 Doors Down Headline Rock the ROVAL™ Party Ahead of Bank of America ROVAL™ 400

Charlotte Motor Speedway will be THE place to be when the biggest names in music and motorsports converge on America’s Home for Racing for a three-day weekend of fan-friendly fun, high-energy concerts and more, Oct. 7-9, ahead of the much-anticipated Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 NASCAR Cup Series showdown.

Multi-platinum recording artist and reality TV superstar Bret Michaels will kick off this year’s NASCAR homecoming at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Friday, Oct. 7. American rock band 3 Doors Down will headline a Saturday night party following the NASCAR Xfinity Series Drive for the Cure 250 on Oct. 8. Then GRAMMY-winning rap superstar Nelly will cap off the weekend with an infield pre-race concert ahead of the fifth running of the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 on Sunday, Oct. 9.

“As one of the world’s preeminent entertainment venues, putting fans first and exceeding expectations is at the core of what we do every day,” said Greg Walter, executive vice president and general manager at Charlotte Motor Speedway. “What better way to welcome NASCAR fans from across the country and around the world than to Rock the ROVAL™ with a three-day showcase of A-list music acts, driver appearances and can’t-miss fun and excitement on and off the track? We could not think of someone better, with more positive energy, to have Nothing But a Good Time on our opening night than Bret Michaels - a man who is a fan favorite and who has become the one of the most popular faces of the Stadium Tour as well as a lifetime mega fan of NASCAR.”

Fan Fest, Bret Michaels Brings His “Parti-Gras” to NASCAR

One of music’s most iconic singer/songwriters, Bret Michaels is stepping out from his record-breaking Stadium Tour to bring his Parti-Gras to race fans kicking off the weekend with unrivaled fan fun at America’s Home for Racing on Friday, Oct. 7. With more than 100 million records and streams sold worldwide, the son of a veteran, music icon, TV star, creative entrepreneur and lifelong philanthropist will Rock the ROVAL™ with nothing but hits from his three decade music career during a 90-minute set.

“We’re throwing our own ‘Parti-Gras’ and we’re ready to rock the heart of NASCAR country,” Michaels said. “This show will be all about celebrating the fans and kicking the weekend off in a big way. We’ll be bringing all the Poison hits, giving 1000% on stage and have a little something for everyone – some rock, pop and country -- and I promise, we’ll have nothin’ but a good time!”

Michaels is scheduled to take the stage at 8:30 p.m.

3 Doors Down Headlines Saturday Entertainment

With more than 20 million albums sold worldwide, 3 Doors Down will bring its high-energy rock show to Charlotte Motor Speedway’s Fan Zone, serving as a night cap to the afternoon’s Drive for the Cure 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series donnybrook on Saturday, Oct. 8. The concert will include chart-toppers like “Kryptonite,” “Loser” and “Duck and Run,” which fueled the band’s debut album “The Better Life” to a seven-time platinum RIAA certification and launched the Mississippi band to stardom, and a bevy of more recent hits. The show is scheduled for an 8:30 p.m. start.

“3 Doors Down and NASCAR go way back,” said lead vocalist Brad Arnold. “Whether filming music videos with Dale Jr. and Tony Stewart or performing at tracks across the country, we’ve found there’s no bigger party than a NASCAR party, and we can’t wait to crank things up and Rock the ROVAL.”

Bret Michaels and 3 Doors Down join the previously announced infield pre-race concert by rap superstar Nelly to cap the biggest weekend ever of music at the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400. Nelly will rock the infield pre-race stage before Sunday’s pivotal Cup Series Playoff showdown.

In addition to A-list music acts on the Rock the ROVAL™ stage each day, the 10-acre Fan Zone will include driver appearances by some of NASCAR’s biggest names, interactive games and displays, food trucks, partner activations and more. More details on additional entertainment and attractions will be forthcoming.

The Fan Zone will be open each day to fans with a ticket to any of the weekend's NASCAR events Oct. 8-9, including Saturday's Drive for the Cure 250 Xfinity Series race or Sunday's pivotal Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 showdown. Tickets to the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 start at just $49 for adults. Kids 12 and under get in for just $10 with an adult.

