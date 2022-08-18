Tenth Micro Sprint Points Race for Delta Speedway on Saturday

A busy summer of action at Delta Speedway presented by Valley Strong Credit Union races into round ten on Saturday night. Red hot temperatures and red hot racing await the drivers at the 1/7th mile dirt track in Stockton with four divisions of Micro Sprint racing scheduled.



All seats are general admission, priced at $10 for adults, juniors ages 6-12, seniors, and military are $5, while kids 5 & under are FREE! Pit passes are $20. Tickets can be purchased through MyRacePass or at the gate. Drivers meeting is one hour later due to warm weather at 5:30pm with hot laps and qualifying to follow. Fans who cannot attend can also see flag-to-flag coverage on The Cushion, the speedway’s Pay-Per-View partner this year.



The back-and-forth duel between Stockton’s Nikko Panella and the Torgerson brothers from Medford, Oregon has highlighted an exciting season for competitors in Super 600 and Non-Wing. Despite a sixth-place finish in the Super 600 feature on August 6, Panella preserved a 14-point lead over Ashton Torgerson in the $1,000-to-win championship fight. Ashton’s older brother Austin ranks third followed by Sacramento’s Austin Wood. Back-to-back feature winner Alex Panella of Stockton has advanced to third and will be driving for his third consecutive $500 triumph in Saturday’s 30-lapper.



Ashton Torgerson won the most recent Non-Wing event but Austin Torgerson leads the championship. Austin leads Nikko Panella by 15-points followed by Ashton Torgerson, Brentwood’s Jeffrey Pahule, and Wood. Non-Wing also competes for 30-laps and $500 to the winner on Saturday.



Rancho Murieta’s Lucas Mauldin has accumulated a triple digit point lead in Restricted on the backdrop of triple digit temperatures. Mauldin has snagged six 25-lap Restricted features, which pay a minimum of $300-to-win. 2021 Jr. Sprints champion Brody Rubio of Manteca, Adrianna DeMartini of Brentwood, Kellan Harper of Pleasanton, and Kyle Fernandez of Tracy are the top-five drivers.



Briggs Davis of Manteca leads the youngest drivers in Jr. Sprints by 15-points over Jackson Tardiff of Vacaville. Maya Mauldin of Rancho Murieta, August 6 winner Heston Stepps of Oakdale, and Citrus Heights’ Haven Sherman round out the top-five.



Twin qualifying heat races and a 20-lap feature for $200 to win await the youngest drivers at Delta Speedway.



Courtesy of C&P Promotions, all member drivers in Juniors and Restricted who race at least 12 of 14 events will be eligible for drawings for a new Yamaha engine core and a new PMP chassis 600 frame and body.



Stubborn Rods will offer one custom made fishing rod per month to a randomly selected race winning driver as well.



Delta Speedway Stockton thanks Valley Strong Credit Union, Hoosier Tire, Scully’s Air, Kludt Oil and Propane, Interstate Truck Center, Papé Kenworth, Van De Pol Petroleum, Hostile Wheels, Genova Bakery, Winner’s Bingo, Stubborn Rods, Solari’s Backhoe Service, and PMP Chassis for their support of the 2022 racing season. Race fans are encouraged to check out Dave Royce and Royce Farms Barbeque for the best racing food on the planet. Come thirsty as adult beverages are now available as well! RacingJunk.com is the official classifieds website of Delta Speedway.



For more information on Delta Speedway presented by Valley Strong Credit Union, follow us online at http://www. deltaspeedwaystockton.com or on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Delta Speedway PR